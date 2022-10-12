How Bungalow12 Became Everyone’s Favourite Hangout Place In Jodhpur

Ashok Bishnoi and Ravi Borana, Founders of Bungalow 12

India, October 12: A new restaurant has come up in Jodhpur. It is named bungalow 12, a perfect place to hang out with family and friends. The food is a gourmet’s delight, the ambience exquisite and the services superb. The owners have transformed the place into something magical with unique furniture and mesmerizing live music. The restaurant has trained bartenders, chefs and staff. Their cafe, by the name Irish Courtyard By bungalow 12, is known for its refreshing cocktails and mocktails. The restaurant won 5 awards at the Jodhpur food awards 2022.

Bungalow 12 was started by two friends, Ashok and Ravi, in 2021. They had to overcome many challenges in opening a restaurant during the lockdowns, but they persevered with passion and took it to completion. Surprisingly, the duo has no background in the hospitality sector. In fact, they failed in their earlier venture in the hospitality industry.

So they took ideas and advice from many established people in the industry. Many times they were discouraged, but the two friends did not relent and kept pursuing their dream and finally succeeded in creating this beautiful place that is Bungalow 12. Ravi is a traveler who explored the country and different lifestyles. He has implemented many of the ideas picked up during his travels into making Bungalow 12 a memorable place.

In future plans, the duo keeps its cards close and only hints about something big coming up in other cities of Rajasthan. Everyone is eager to see the magic they create again.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor