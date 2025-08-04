How performing arts can help students stay mentally balanced? And how CBSE schools in Bhavnagar are promoting performing arts?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 4: School life often feels like a whirlwindassignments, exams, and constant academic demands. Students push themselves to meet expectations, which can lead to anxiety, stress, and mental exhaustion. At Podar International School, Bhavnagar, the belief is clear: education must nurture the whole student, not just academic ability. That's why performing arts play a vital role in the school's approach to student development.

Podar International School, Bhavnagar understands that students need more than academics to succeed. Music, dance, and drama give students a space to express themselves and release emotions in a healthy, creative way. These art forms create a safe environment where students can share feelings that often remain unspoken.

When students take part in theatre productions, learn musical instruments, or prepare for dance performances, they build more than talent. They gain emotional resilience. They learn how to face fears, manage nerves, and stay composed under pressure. These experiences help students understand their emotions and strengthen their ability to handle stress.

Participation in performing arts also boosts cognitive skills. Memorising scripts, mastering choreography, and staying focused on musical details train the brain to maintain attention and improve memory. These benefits extend into the classroom, where strong focus leads to better learning outcomes.

Podar International School, Bhavnagar also sees the performing arts as a powerful way to develop problem-solving skills. Live performances often involve unexpected challenges. A forgotten line or technical glitch forces students to adapt quickly and think on their feet. These real-time decisions build confidence and teach valuable life lessons about flexibility and perseverance.

Confidence is another key outcome. Performing in front of an audience can be intimidating, but each successful show builds a sense of achievement. As students overcome stage fright, their self-esteem grows. This newfound confidence carries into other areas of life, encouraging students to take on new challenges without hesitation.

Podar International School, Bhavnagar offers multiple platforms for students to showcase their talents. School plays, music concerts, and cultural events such as Republic Day and Navratri celebrations allow students to perform before peers, parents, and teachers. These events provide a stage for students to shine, gain recognition, and feel proud of their efforts.

The school also integrates the arts into its daily learning model. Through its specialised Thematic Learning Programme, Podar International School, Bhavnagar includes music, dance, and drama in academic lessons. This approach makes learning more engaging and helps students connect emotionally with their studies.

At Podar International School, Bhavnagar, the goal is clear: to create a learning environment where students grow intellectually, emotionally, and creatively. Through the performing arts, students find balance, express their emotions, and develop skills that support both academic success and emotional well-being.

Performing arts offer students a much-needed space to relax, express themselves, and build confidence. Podar International School, Bhavnagar recognises the vital role that these creative activities play in the mental well-being of the students. Through the promotion of performing arts, the school aims to help students stay mentally balanced, emotionally resilient, and confident, both in their academic pursuits and in life. If you want to learn more about the Schools admission in Bhavnagar, you can contact them via: https://www.podareducation.org/school/bhavnagar/admissions

Email Address: admissions@podar.org

Telephone No: 7227023125

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor