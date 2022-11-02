How XIPHIAS Immigration and UK’s quick visa applications are making India’s UK visa dreams come true

November 02: Like every other nation, after an unprecedented surge in travel demand post pandemic, the UK was also grappling with immigration backlogs, resulting in thousands of students, workers and tourists rescheduling their travel. However, with time, the United Kingdom also came on track and quickly became the hot favourite among Indians, whether for study, work or tourism. Notably, with 118,000 Indian students receiving a student visa, the UK even managed to deal with 89 percent of the unprecedented surge in demand for student visas from last year, making India the largest nationality that has been issued sponsored study visas in the UK.

The sovereign state was also famous among Indian tourists as they accounted for the highest proportion 28 percent of visitor visas granted. With more than 258,000 Indian nationals receiving visit visas in the year ending June 2022, a 630 percent raise was recorded as compared to the previous year. Today, along with fasting the skilled worker visas process to attract highly skilled professionals to revive their economy, the UK is also focussing on providing visitor visas within 15 days.

In terms of both, a business location and a private residence, the UK is one of the most attractive destinations in the world. In fact, in the year ending June 2022, nearly 103,000 skilled and seasonal Indian workers received work visas which were 148 percent more than the previous year. India continues to be the top nationality granted Skilled Worker visas, accounting for 46 percent of all skilled work visas granted globally.

Why are Indian students considering the UK for abroad education?

The UK has always been one of the coveted foreign education destinations for Indian students. Over the past few years, the number of students traveling to the UK from India has significantly risen and the reason behind this is its leading university and higher education infrastructure. With a success rate of 96% for study visa applications, India is one of the largest groups making up the UK’s diverse international student community.

In order to make sure international students don’t miss their first day on campus, recently the UK has also begun priority and super-priority processing for student visas. XIPHIAS Immigration with its tie up with a few prestigious universities in the UK helps students in the entire process and represents them as the highest caliber of talent so that they can build a career of their own.

