HPCL makes entry into US with export of lubricants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has achieved a milestone with its first-ever export of HP LUBRICANTS to the United States, marking its presence in the 30th country globally.

In a breakthrough, HPCL's premium shock absorber oil, HP SHOX OIL DC, has been selected by Duroshox, a leading manufacturer of vibration isolation, motion control, comfort, and damping solutions, for use in their solar panel dampers produced at their facility in San Antonio, Texas.

This development underscores HPCL's growing international presence and its commitment to expanding its lubricant business globally.

The US market, being the largest consumer of lubricants worldwide, presents immense opportunities for growth.

CH Srinivas, ED - Lubes, HPCL said, "This milestone marks a significant step forward in our strategic expansion plans."

"We are proud to have made inroads into the US market, and we look forward to exploring further opportunities for growth and collaboration," Srinivas added.

To commemorate this achievement, a flag-off ceremony was held at Mazgaon Terminal, where the first shipment of HP SHOX OIL DC was dispatched to Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai.

