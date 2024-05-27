HRH Next Expands Services to India's Leading Instant Loan App

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27: HRH Next, South India's premier Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with one of India's most trusted instant loan apps. The new operations will be led from HRH Next's Coimbatore Delivery Center! This collaboration signifies HRH Next's continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer engagement and streamlined business processes across diverse industries.

Delivering Unmatched Value

HRH Next will offer specialized services to the instant loan app, focusing on two critical areas: Debt Collection and Customer Onboarding.

Debt Collection: Leveraging a high-end customer-centric approach, HRH Next will ensure timely debt collection, significantly boosting revenue streams for the app.

Customer Onboarding: HRH Next will facilitate the seamless onboarding of new customers, providing comprehensive guidance on rules and regulations, and effectively expanding the app's customer database.

A Trusted Partner in Business Process Management

"Our collaboration with India's emerging instant loan app underscores our commitment to providing superior customer service and business solutions," said Ankit Sanjay Shah, Managing Director of HRH Next. "We are excited to bring our expertise to this partnership and help our client achieve their goals through enhanced customer engagement and efficient processes."

Comprehensive Service Offerings

HRH Next offers a wide range of services designed to meet diverse business needs, including:

Inbound and Outbound Call Services: Utilizing cutting-edge technology and comprehensive market research to deliver efficient customer service and increase engagement.

Voice bots and Chatbots: Providing automated, personalized customer care to foster loyalty and improve the user experience.

Premium Vernacular Services: Offering support in multiple languages to ensure a smooth and stress-free customer journey.

Omnichannel and Digital BPO: Enhancing customer experience through various channels such as live chat, email, social media, and phone support.

About HRH Next

With over an 80-year legacy in entrepreneurship, HRH Next has evolved from Hyderabad Radio House, a consumer durables giant, to a leading Business Process Management Company. Specializing in contact centre services and with 15 years of expertise in the industry, HRH Next employs state-of-the-art technology, digital and assisted channels, and proven methodologies to deliver impactful results.

In a monumental move that underscored its position as a trailblazer in the industry, HRH Next made history by going public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in January 2024, headquartered in Hyderabad. The company has strategically positioned centres in Warangal, Nizamabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, and Tumkur. Each of these centres serves as a hub of excellence, fostering innovation, and driving operational efficiency.

As part of its expansion strategy, HRH Next is now setting its sights on serving customers in northern India. With this vision in mind, the organization is gearing up to launch another state-of-the-art delivery centre in northern India.

For more information, visit www.hrhnext.com

