Hrithik Roshan Graces The Opening Ceremony of Surya Hospital in Chembur

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: The Bollywood superstar attended the opening ceremony of the new branch of Surya Hospital and praised Dr Bhupendra Avasthi for offering a world-class health institution to the residents of Chembur!

Dr Bhupendra Avasthi is one of the most renowned names in the healthcare space in India. Even the ones who have not been treated by him are well-aware of his expertise in the field of paediatrics. For years, Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi and his team has been providing high-quality healthcare facilities to the people of India through Surya Hospital which has a legacy of 35 years behind it. After establishing multiple branches of Surya Hospital in Mumbai, Pune and Jaipur, Dr. Avasthi has set up a new branch in Chembur, a suburb in Mumbai. The new branch of Surya Hospital was inaugurated on June 18, 2023 in the presence of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about the opening of this new branch, Dr. Avasthi says, "As the founder of Surya Hospital, I can confidently assert that we have been quite successful endeavour in providing world-class healthcare facilities to women and children based in different parts of the country. Our hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and Jaipur are treating hundreds of patients every day. While we already had a hospital in Mumbai, it is a huge city and it is a little difficult for people to travel from one part of the city to another. Therefore, we decided to set up a branch of Surya Hospital in Chembur as well."

The opening of Surya Hospital in Chembur was made special by the presence of Hrithik Roshan. The actor spoke extensively about the importance of offering women and children access to high-quality healthcare facilities. He also interacted with the media and stated that a large number of health professionals should follow the footsteps of Dr Avasthi and work towards creating a strong healthcare ecosystem in the country.

"We are extremely grateful to Hrithik Roshan for gracing the opening ceremony of Surya Hospital in Chembur. While he is a huge superstar, there was a special reason why we requested him to be a part of the ceremony. Roshan has always been known for being a fitness enthusiast. He is a public figure and therefore, he inspires a lot of people. I personally know of many individuals who got serious about their physical well-being and became conscious about staying fit because of Roshan", says Dr. Avasthi.

Dr Bhupendra Avasthi is looking forward to him and his team catering to a larger number of women and children based in Mumbai through this new branch of Surya Hospital. In the near future, he plans to open several new branches in different states of India in a strategic manner. He will also be launching several initiatives this year to create awareness around the importance of women and children having good healthcare facilities at their disposal.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor