HS Group set to unveil new Surya Sarees showroom at Chandni Chowk

Continuing with its mission to celebrate success with its buyers, House of Surya (HS Group) has announced a series of schemes and bonanzas to perk up the buyer community on the occasion of its new showroom launch. The latest in this tradition has been a Lucky Draw Bonanza whose winners will be announced on the company's New Showroom unveiling on April 18 2022.

True to its pursuit to always redefine saree trends, HS Group presents a new look showroom at Chandni Chowk.

The lucky winners will take home LED TVs, mobile phones and electric scooters as the most desirable prizes. Moreover, there will be unlimited fun and celebrations too apart from an especially curated fashion show revolving around HS collections.

Surya Sarees and Surya Ethnic Fashion are the two sides of the HS Group coin. If one represents the retail persona of the group, the other showcases the traditional might and cultural ethos of Indian culture.

The new look showroom is like a bride itself in many ways. From design studios to latest wedding collection to fresh spring/summer collection, the discerning customers of HS Group can take home whole new experiences steeped in brilliance, class and finesse.

"Every wedding is an important milestone for everyone at HS Group. This is the reason why we have completely revamped our showroom with our trademark of 2,000 new designs every season to ensure every family celebrates this significant occasion with immense joy and flair" said Arvind Gupta, Joint Managing Director, HS Group.

"HS Group is one of the first Indian entities to explore global frontiers to drape the world in Indian colours. Over the years, it has been a way of life at HS Group to celebrate success with compassion and cheers with its valuable buyers all across the world," added Neeraj Gupta, Joint Managing Director, HS Group.

Deepak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, HS Group said, "Mesmerizing the audience and the business fraternity alike, the glorious day of April 18 will be topped by a talk session on latest retail trends. Come let us celebrate HS Group legacy together."

HS Group has been draping Indian Excellence for more than 50 years. Welcome to the fascinating world of HS Group. What began as a small enterprise from the by lanes of Chandni Chowk in 1960 is today a landmark in celebrating India's most respected and treasured traditions. The baton of vision of its founder Late Hoshiyar Singh has been carried forward by the generations diligently with pride and sincerity. From an initial footprint of a modest 184 sq. ft. of retail space, HS Group has grown to sprawling 2 lakh sq. ft. of retail, warehousing and office infrastructure encompassing awe inspiring handcrafted masterpieces on one hand and on the other a treasure trove of artisans and craftsmen handpicked and nurtured from all over the country.

The lineage of HS Group has its imprint on international skies too. The group has been exporting Indian excellence to more than 50 countries since 2003. Buyers from all over the world trust and believe in the HS hallmarks of skilled expertise, uncompromising commitment and unmatched quality.

