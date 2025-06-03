Hummel | RNTX Launches India's First-Ever Esports Sneaker Collab

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 3: Hummel and Revenant esports are launching the first-ever sneaker collab in the Indian esports' community. This sneaker design is a reflection of the gaming mindset. The flowing linework across the sneaker reflects the energy that travels from mind to body, the kind of spark every player feels before the game. The limited-edition sneaker will go live on Hummel.net.in on 06.06.2025 at 21:00 Hours IST.

"We are proud to partner with Revenant to bring the first ever esports sneaker collab in India, both teams worked with lot of passion to craft a shoe that is unique and captures the spirit of the game. We have many more exciting projects in pipeline across team sports & retail in India & SEA", remarked Mr. Henrik Svenning, Group CCO, Hummel.

"This collaboration marks a historic moment for Indian esports and streetwear culture. Partnering with hummela brand known for its forward-thinking approach and deep-rooted legacy in sportshas been an incredibly rewarding experience. Their unwavering support and shared vision have helped us bring this one-of-a-kind sneaker to life, and we're proud to set a new benchmark for what's possible when esports and global sportwear truly unite," said Rohit Jagasia, CEO, Revenant Esports.

Hummel Corporate

Established in 1923, Danish sports brand hummel has a long history within the international sportswear industry. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark the hummel mission is to CHANGE THE WORLD THROUGH SPORT based on a unique Company Karma philosophy that strives to balance running a profitable business, while maintaining a high degree of social responsibility. hummel designs, produces and markets high quality clothes and sports equipment, as well as fashion and leisure sportswear for both adults and children. hummel is privately owned and part of the Thornico Group.

