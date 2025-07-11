Hungritos and KFC India Join Forces for a Fry-Day Celebration Like Never Before

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Hungritos, one of India's fastest-growing frozen finger-food brands from Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt. Ltd., has teamed up with KFC India, to roll out an exciting celebration for International French Fries Day on July 11, 2025.

This high-impact collaboration brings together two culinary powerhouses to elevate one of the world's most loved finger-foods - French Fries - and reimagine how consumers celebrate its golden, crispy joy.

A Sizzling Tribute to an Icon

The partnership between KFC India and Hungritos isn't just about fries - it's about synergy, and shared standards of excellence. It unites Hungritos' renowned innovation and product quality with the unmatched dining experience at a KFC restaurant.

International French Fries Day is more than just a date - it's a tribute to a finger-food that brings people together across cultures", said the Hungritos team . "We're proud to partner with a global giant like KFC to bring our signature fries to a wider audience through their restaurants, in a bold, flavourful celebration that blends quality, creativity, and consumer delight."

The origins of French fries trace back to 17th-century Belgium, where locals began frying thin strips of potatoes during the winter months. Over time, fries transcended borders, cuisines, and cultures to become a global comfort food, celebrated each year as International French Fries Day. Today, they're more than a side - they're a symbol of shared joy, indulgence, and culinary connection.

What to Expect: A Crispy Delight

The highlight of this collaboration? An experience like no other - with Hungritos' signature French Fries at select KFC restaurants across India. Consumers will get free French Fries on an order of INR 499 & above, across select KFC restaurants in the country. The offer is valid in Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar,

Crafted from premium Dutch potatoes, Hungritos' fries are known for their extra-long cuts, and superior crispiness - making them perfectly suited for the high-paced demands of QSRs.

From co-branded in-store activations and exclusive menu pairings to nationwide campaigns across digital and social platforms, the partnership is set to create a multi-sensory celebration that captures attention, drives footfalls, and makes International French Fries Day truly unforgettable.

About Hungritos

Hungritos, a brand by Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt. Ltd., is a leading name in India's frozen finger-food category, offering a wide range of innovative, potato-based products designed for both retail consumers and commercial kitchens. Known for its iconic Classic French Fries, Potato Popcorn, Scooped Fries, Hashbrown, Corn Cheese Burstz, and Veg Sliders, Hungritos delivers on taste, texture, and convenience - making it a favorite across households and the food industry.

For more information, visit https://hungritos.com/

Follow Us: https://www.instagram.com/hungritos/

About KFC

KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM.), is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created a finger lickin' good recipe more than 80 years ago, a list of secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of the door to his kitchen. Today we still follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world.

For more information, visit https://online.kfc.co.in/

