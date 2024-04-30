Hyatt Announces the Opening of Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

PNN

Chicago [US], April 30: Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H): announced today the grand opening of Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, marking the exciting expansion of the Hyatt Centric brand into the City of Joy. Debuting in association with Mukti Projects Limited, the hotel seamlessly blends the rich culture of Ballygunge with a true lifestyle hotel experience. Serving as a stylish home-base for guests to unwind, the property boasts 93 contemporary rooms and suites, offering a comfortable place to recharge after a day of exploration.

Nestled in the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata is a launchpad for local discovery, inviting guests who are visiting the city to uncover the rich cultural tapestry of its vibrant neighborhood through immersive experiences. Amidst a captivating mosaic that reflects the essence of Kolkata, guests can embark on a journey to explore the city's art, culture, and renowned hospitality, ensuring an unforgettable stay filled with warmth and adventure.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Hyatt Centric brand's exquisite hospitality and personalized service to the local residents and visitors of the City of Joy," said Glen Dsouza, general manager, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata. "Our hotel goes beyond being a place to stay, it offers an elevated guest experience that captures the very essence of Kolkata through meaningful, locally inspired touchpoints. We take pride in turning each stay into an opportunity to discover the magic of Ballygunge Kolkata, fostering a deep connection between our guests and the city."

"Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata is a significant addition to our Hyatt Centric portfolio in India as Kolkata has long been a cornerstone of art, culture, food and literature and we are delighted by the opening of a second Hyatt hotel in this vibrant city," said Dhruva Rathore, vice president of development, India & South West Asia, Hyatt.

Providing upscale modern comforts, this hotel is well suited to cater to the needs and preferences of savvy adventurers seeking shareworthy experiences. From the moment guests arrive, they will be embraced by the warmth of Kolkata, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. Their journey starts with a warm welcome drink at the hotel and from there the chance to uncover local attractions such as Birla Planetarium, Science City, Victoria Memorial, Eden Gardens, New Market and other must-visit sights, ensuring an unforgettable stay with lasting impressions.

Each room and suite at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata are curated to offer a comfortable and stylish retreat for guests. The hotel's accommodations provide a distinctive and immersive experience, seamlessly blending cultural richness with modern design through the enriching yet playful layering of textures, graphics, and curated curiosities. Committed to ensuring a seamless and digitized guest experience, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata also promotes a digital-forward lifestyle with technological capabilities from contactless check-in to keyless entry and in-room smart amenities, enhancing guest comfort and convenience throughout their stay.

Guests will indulge in a diverse array of culinary offerings, including Cal-On, a charming terrace garden craft brewery offering curated mixology, YAYAvar, an inviting regional Indian restaurant serving flavors inspired by India's colorful roadways, and TESS, an elegant Euro-Asian bistro offering authentic Thai cuisine and European comfort food. Open daily, these culinary venues promise to tantalize the taste buds and offer guests an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

For those seeking the perfect venue for corporate events, social gatherings, or special occasions, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata offers a range of versatile event spaces. From the modern and spacious 3,045 square feet Gallery ballroom to the adaptable Studio I & II and the collaborative Lounge, guests can choose from a variety of settings to suit their specific needs and preferences. With state-of-the-art audio-visual services and high-speed wired and wireless internet access, every event is set up for success.

In addition to its exceptional culinary offerings and versatile event spaces, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata also offers additional signature touchpoints through a range of onsite leisure and wellness facilities for guests to enjoy while away from home. From the tranquil outdoor pool located on the seventh floor to the rejuvenating spa, guests can relax, unwind, and recharge in style. The Fitness Center, fully equipped with high-tech cardio and fitness equipment, caters to fitness enthusiasts, ensuring that guests can stay active and energized throughout their stay.

An expansion of Hyatt's footprint in the City of Joy, Ballygunge Kolkata, this hotel celebrates the seventh Hyatt Centric hotel in India, joining branded properties in New Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Dehradun, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

For further information, please visit: www.hyattcentricballygungekolkata.com

The term "Hyatt" is used for convenience in this release to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentric

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor