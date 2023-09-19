Hyatt Centric Chandigarh Celebrates One Year Of Vibrant 5-Star Luxury In The Heart Of 'City Beautiful'

PNN

Chandigarh [India], September 19: Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh is thrilled to announce its one-year anniversary, marking a year of providing vibrant 5-star luxury accommodations in the heart of the 'City Beautiful.' Throughout the past year, the hotel has consistently delivered on its promise to immerse guests in a culturally enriched experience within this vibrant city.

Nestled in the bustling Sector 17, Hyatt Centric Chandigarh seamlessly blends modern luxury with the authentic essence of local culture. Drawing inspiration from the architectural genius of Le Corbusier and the vibrant heritage of Chandigarh, this hotel has quickly become a sanctuary for socially spirited explorers seeking to uncover the heart of this unique city. With picture-perfect spots throughout the hotel, it's the ultimate Insta-haven!

From its captivating interior design to its meticulously curated culinary experiences, Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh has left an indelible mark on the city's hospitality landscape. The hotel’s dining options, including Corby's, which seamlessly blends classic French cuisine with delectable Punjabi dishes and pan-Indian street food, and KOYO KOYO, a contemporary Asian restaurant renowned for its expertly crafted cocktails and culinary excellence, have elevated palates and earned accolades from guests and connoisseurs alike.

The hotel also boasts over 2,400 square meters of customizable event space, making it an ideal choice for meetings, weddings, and social gatherings. With a focus on authentic cuisine, refined service, and locally inspired immersive activities, every event hosted here becomes a truly unforgettable experience.

As the hotel reflects on its inaugural year, Sohaib Kidwai, General Manager at Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh, extends heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support received from the valued guests and the local community. “We eagerly anticipate the journey ahead, where we will continue to create memorable experiences and remain the trusted companion for those eager to explore the vibrant spirit of Chandigarh. We look forward to an even more exciting future of hospitality and vibrant exploration in the City Beautiful”, mentioned Kidwai.

