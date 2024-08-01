Hybrid Auto Konnect: Redefining Automotive Advertising with and Programmatic Innovations

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 1: Hybrid in partnership with Adgully recently organised Auto Konnect, a premier industry event dedicated to the future of automotive advertising, in Gurugram, bringing together industry leaders, marketing innovators, and technology experts to explore the transformative power of programmatic advertising.

The theme, "Branding in the Fast Lane: Innovative Approaches to Automotive Advertising," focused on how these cutting-edge technologies enhance customer engagement, drive sales, and create seamless shopping experiences.

The event featured some of the brightest minds in the automotive industry. Attendees gained insights into the latest trends, strategies, and best practices for leveraging programmatic advertising to maximize their marketing efforts.

"Auto Konnect was not just an event; it was a platform for innovation and transformation in the automotive advertising industry," said Sergey Kovalev, CCO and Co-Founder of Hybrid.

"Auto Konnect is a unique opportunity for automotive industry leaders to explore AI-driven advertising strategies. Our cutting-edge solutions are designed to elevate brands in the digital space, and we look forward to connecting and networking with industry experts to drive innovation and success," said Shreyas Sathe, MD and Co-Founder, Hybrid INSEA.

"Auto Konnect represents a pivotal moment for the automotive industry, where visionary leaders can harness the power of AI-driven advertising to revolutionize their marketing strategies. At Hybrid INSEA, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and collaboration, and I'm excited to engage with fellow industry pioneers to shape the future of automotive marketing," says Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head, India, Hybrid INSEA.

In his keynote address, Shashank Shrivastava, Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki India, said that the automotive industry in India is evolving rapidly, driven by factors such as premiumisation, hyperpersonalisation, belongingness, and sustainability. He discussed the significant demographic shift, with over 65 per cent of the population under 35, leading to a preference for technology, connectivity, and premium features in cars.

Auto Konnect showcased a powerhouse lineup of senior professionals who shared their expertise on the future of automotive advertising. Highlights included a deep dive into international digital trends, insights into the evolving needs of Indian car buyers, and a look at AI's transformative role. Engaging panels further discussed innovative ad strategies and the crucial link between digital engagement and real-world sales.

