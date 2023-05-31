Hyderabad beauty Laxmi Pandrapragada, finalist of Haut Monde Mrs India worldwide heading for the grand finale in Ajman, UAE

New Delhi (India), May 31: Laxmi Pandrapragada, the accomplished computer science graduate who studied at Farleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey and currently thrives as a corporate finance technology leader in California, hails from Hyderabad, Telangana, India. As she prepares for the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide grand finale in Ajman, Dubai, Laxmi’s journey showcases the power of embracing diverse talents, transcending borders, and redefining societal norms.

Her participation in this prestigious beauty pageant not only represents an incredible opportunity to make her mark and inspire others but also embodies a modern definition of beauty, balancing her successful career in the tech industry. As she gets ready to grace the stage, Laxmi is poised to soar to new heights, leaving an indelible impression on the world of beauty pageants and beyond, while proudly representing the harmonious blend of her professional achievements and personal charm.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor