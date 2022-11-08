Hyderabad's Favorite Dum Biryani wins food lovers' hearts with Authenticity, Quality, and Innovation

Legendary Paradise Biryani has a new mantra to serve Hyderabad's pride - Kacchi Dum Biryani with its vision to become a true authentic Indian QSR brand. This mantra is to keep Authenticity, Quality and Innovation before anything in the quest of serving this delicacy to food lovers. And with this Mantra in view, Paradise is inviting Biryani lovers to a treat by adding two new dishes - Dakshin-e-Khaas Biryani and Dakshin-e-Khaas Kebabs to its menu. As a true south Indian Biryani, the new items on Paradise's menu are a good mix of the spices with umami flavour. Dakshin-e-Khaas Biryani and Kebabs will be available at all the Paradise outlets and channels - be it dine-in, delivery or takeaway. The new dishes have also been made available on Paradise Biryani app.

The servings will be available as Royal (single serve) and Nizami (2 serve) sizes. The special Dakshin-e-Khaas kebabs too are rendered south Indian flavours. Visitors this season have all the more reason to relish on Paradise foods now. Rest assured Paradise has stood by their standards through the years. Even in the pandemic times, they ensure safety protocols and quality control. Food is hygienically cooked until delivered to the table.

On the launch of the new Biryani & Kebabs, Gautam Gupta, CEO - Paradise Food Court Pvt Ltd said, "We at Paradise Biryani are proud of serving authentic Hyderabadi Biryani since 1953, to all Biryani lovers across the country. As we move ahead in our journey, we have embraced a new mantra to serve the most authentic Hyderabadi Biryani that is Dum-cooked and prepared freshly at each of our outlet. We have a vision to become India's First QSR brand built with 70 years of heritage and history of serving world-class quality food to all. Now we have added a new pillar of innovation to serve the food lovers who like to try new things and Dakshin dishes are launched to serve these customers."

Siddharth Arora, COO - Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd., added, "We have always endeavoured to cater the best to our customers. The Dakshin Biryani comes in the wake of catering to the ever-growing cosmopolitan culture of Hyderabad. We hope that the new items become synonymous with the tastiest of south Indian foods just the ways idlis and dosas popularly represent the south Indian cuisine."

Kushagra Gupta, Head Marketing - Paradise Food Court Pvt Ltd, said, "We are super excited about the new delicacies on our menu and hope to create a new milestone with this launch just like we have done with Fiery dishes launch in July. Hyderabad is one city that is inhabited by multiple cultures and hosts visitors from around the world. Now visitors can relish not only the existing famous delicacies of ours, but also would love to try out our new varieties and we have ensured that these are made available on our app as well."

The food chain has acquired its place in the Limca Book of Records for 'Most Biryanis Served in a Year'. In 2017, Paradise catered over 70 lakh servings of Biryani and in 2018, the numbers crossed over 90 lakh. Paradise also won the 'Restaurant Serving The Best Biryani' award at the Asia Food Congress and Golden Spoon Award at the India Food Forum in 2018. Through the years, they have won several accolades and laurels from Telangana State Hotels Associations, GHMC, Times Food Award, Pride of Telangana, and Lifetime Achievement Award to name a few.

Paradise also has launched its own mobile app on and for Android and iOS users. Both Dakshin-E-Khaas Biryani and Kebabs are available on the own app that gives faster delivery with some exclusive offers.

Download the Paradise Biryani App

Android users - iOS users -

Back in 1953, a small Canteen and Cafe functioned out of a cinema theatre called Paradise in Secunderabad. The Cafe continued its services even when the theatre shut down. Between 1978 and 1996, the restaurant underwent an exhaustive re-structuring, renovation, and modernization program that was aimed at adapting to the changing social trends and evolving food habits of the people. Today, we have expanded to multiple locations across India by being flagbearers of authentic Hyderabadi Biryani and have plans to take this Hyderabadi pride to the entire world.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor