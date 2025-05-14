Hyper-Personalization Emerges as a Top Priority of Customer Engagement and Growth in India, Reveals Infobip Report

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 14: Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, has released a new report titled "Hyper-Personalization: Intelligent Customer Engagement for Business Growth", with research insights by leading analyst firm IDC. The report highlights the growing significance of hyper-personalization in India and the crucial role of communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) in delivering real-time, data-driven customer experiences.

With Indian consumers expecting more personalized interactions, businesses are increasingly prioritizing hyper-personalization. According to the report, India ranks among the top Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets where hyper-personalization is a top business priority. This shift is driven by changing customer expectations across APAC, especially among Gen Z, 83% of whom treat brand relationships like personal relationships.

Hyper-Personalization in the Indian Context

Hyper-personalization goes beyond generic messaging. It leverages AI, real-time data, and omnichannel engagement to create highly tailored customer journeys. In India, this strategy is proving critical across industries such as financial services, retail, telecommunications, and healthcare.

Across APAC, around 20% of businesses are currently leveraging hyper-personalizationbut this is just the beginning. The region is seeing strong momentum, driven by the growing need for more meaningful, conversational customer interactions. The relatively modest adoption so far has been due to data privacy concerns and the challenge of balancing automation with a human touch. However, this is quickly changing as businesses increasingly realize that many of these barriers can be addressed by integrating a CPaaS solution with a unified, data-driven ecosystem like a Customer Data Platform (CDP). India is at the forefront of this shiftIDC projects the country will see the highest enterprise growth in CDP spending at a 36% CAGR from 2024 to 2028, signaling a clear move toward more connected, intelligent engagement strategies.

Harsha Solanki, VP GM - Asia, Infobip, said, "Across India and the broader APAC region, businesses are moving beyond simple connectivity to unlock real value from customer interactions through CPaaS. By tapping into these insights, they're creating hyper-personalized experiences that resonate deeply, especially with Gen Z, who expect brands to know them, engage with them, and evolve with them. For Indian enterprises, this is more than a tech trend, it's a strategic growth lever to build loyalty, drive differentiation, and stay ahead in a fiercely competitive market."

IDC research found that 40% of Indian businesses now consider Customer Effort Score as the top metric when deploying a hyper-personalization campaign. Businesses that adopt this approach report increased repeat purchases, customer retention, and lifetime value.

Addressing Challenges Through Integration

Despite the promise, hyper-personalization comes with challenges such as data fragmentation, privacy concerns, and the need to balance automation with the human touch. The Infobip report outlines how combining CPaaS with CDP helps resolve these issues. Currently, 32% of APAC organizations, including Indian enterprises, have already implemented a CDP, indicating a strong foundation for future growth.

"As CPaaS solutions have become more popular over the past few years, APAC enterprises are also increasing their spend in CDPs as they become aware of the transformational benefits of having both: the CDP provides the fundamental base for intelligence, while the CPaaS solution helps to deliver the overall experience," said Nikhil Batra, Senior Research Director, IDC Asia-Pacific.

Learn more about how Infobip's CPaaS solutions and hyper-personalization strategies are helping Indian enterprises transform customer engagement by downloading the report at: https://bit.ly/44buqY0.

