"I am nothing without Christ" is the crux of the new song Main Stuti Karu

Music can unite believers across the globe and is undoubtedly a divine creation and is primarily a special gift from God. The power of music is used to communicate, express gratitude and appreciate God's presence in our lives. Gospel music leads our thoughts towards God rather than toward ourselves.

And this is the aim Dr Amit Kamle and Pornima Kamle have set for themselves and created music that appreciates and glorifies Christ through their music series. Gospel songs that are made through the Glorify Christ series are made in over 12 Indian regional languages and other International languages. These songs are setting new records and attaining new heights in the gospel music genre, with Glorify Christ song playlists trending amongst international digital music platforms.

This Republic Day, Gospel Music Composer Dr Amit Kamle and legendary singer Alka Yagnik bring a soulful and beautiful worship song Main Stuti Karu. It is the first song in the Glorify Christ 7 series.

The lyrics are penned, and music is composed by Gospel Maestro Dr. Amit Kamle, and the song is beautifully sung by Alka Yagnik. The most anticipated Praise and Worship Anthem of 2022, the song is sure to find a place on every Gospel listeners' playlist.

"Working with Alka Yagnik Ji was like a dream fulfilled. She loved the composition and has sung it beautifully. Her voice is divine, and I am sure that Main Stuti Karu will touch the heart of every listener, will comfort the disturbed and bring peace and joy to many. I am nothing without Christ is the crux of the song," shares Dr Amit Kamle.

Dr Kamle has created soulful music with legends such as Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, S P Balasubrahmanyam, Amit Kumar and Sadhana Sargam in the past.

Dr Kamle wears many hats - that of a Doctor, Entrepreneur, Educationist, Consultant, Philanthropist, Globetrotter, Guide, Creative Director, Scenarist, Music Producer, Lyricist, and Music Director. And yet his root mission is to create gospel music that benefits communities from across the globe.

Glorify Christ, since its inception in 2016, under the umbrella of A.K. International Tourism, has created several gospel songs in languages that range across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Khasi, Nagamese, and even in Hebrew. Glorify Christ is a not-for-profit venture by A K International Tourism, which specialises in organizing Holy land Tours across Israel, Jordan and Egypt.

'Main Stuti Karu', an AK International Tourism production song, releases Republic Day worldwide on

