IAAPI Delegation Meets Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 20: The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) held a landmark meeting with the Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi.

The meeting began with the Minister taking candid introductions from the major stakeholders of India's amusement industry, fostering an open and engaging discussion. Shrikant Goenka, IAAPI Chairman, presented an overview of the sector, highlighting its immense opportunities and challenges. He emphasised how the amusement industry has the potential to raise the bar for entertainment in India and position itself as a significant driver of tourism for both domestic and international travelers.

IAAPI representatives discussed various pressing issues, including high land acquisition costs, high GST rates, heavy import duties, bottlenecks caused by BIS standards on imported machinery, and the lack of government support. They also stressed the need to include the amusement industry in the government's tourism marketing collateral. The Minister warmly acknowledged these concerns and offered his support in addressing them tactfully.

The discussion also explored the merits of granting "industry" and "infrastructure" status to the amusement sector, which would enable greater investment, growth, and development in the industry. In a groundbreaking move, the Minister invited IAAPI to submit a formal representation to the Ministry of Tourism to contribute to the development of a comprehensive policy framework for the amusement sector.

The meeting was hailed as a fantastic and pivotal milestone, marking the beginning of a collaborative relationship between IAAPI and the Ministry of Tourism. This partnership aims to address key challenges and work towards a shared vision of making India a global hub for amusement and leisure.

Also present were Ankur Maheshwary, IAAPI First Vice Chairman, and Prashant Kanoria, Second Vice Chairman, along with IAAPI founder members, board members, and key stakeholders of the amusement industry.

For further information, please contact: IAAPI Secretariat

Website: www.iaapi.org

Contact: info@iaapi.org

