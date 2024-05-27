IAMAI urges Delhi Govt to extend aggregator services vehicles deadline to turn on EV

New Delhi [India], May 27, : IAMAI (Internet and Mobile Association of India), a body that represents the digital services industry, urged the Delhi government to extend the current deadline, for declaring all existing fleets associated with an aggregator or delivery service provider citing issues in operational issues and the low response from aggregators and gig workers.

IAMAI has submitted its recommendations to the Delhi government on the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Scheme, 2023 and the digital portal that tracks the scheme.

Aimed at promoting green and sustainable mobility and enhancing the quality of transportation services in the national capital, the Delhi government approved it in October last year.

The scheme mandates commercial vehicle fleets to ensure a phased conversion to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and enhance green mobility. The entire vehicle fleet of all the aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce entities in the national capital will adopt electric fleets by 2030.

Citing the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notification, the industry body highlighted the issue with the integration of two-wheelers into the passenger mobility landscape.

The industry body proposed the inclusion of low-speed EV bikes in the portal that monitors the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Scheme, 2023.

"We request the Department to incorporate a mechanism on the portal to declare low-speed EV bikes to ensure all such vehicles onboarded by Aggregators and Delivery Service Providers are promptly declared and are duly considered a part of their EV targets, it added in a statement.

Highlighting the EV target mandate by the scheme, the body recommended that the portal should allow the aggregator to meet EV targets at an aggregated level by the end of 6 months instead of the current process of mandating it for every 14 days

IAMAI added in its recommendation that any vehicle that is offboarded (by the Transport Department or the aggregator) should be removed from the total incremental induction of vehicle so that EV mandates are applicable on the 'adjusted total incremental induction' (after subtracting offboarded vehicles).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor