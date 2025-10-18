ICAR & DARE forge collaboration to elevate Bharat International Rice Conference 2025

New Delhi [India], October 18 : In a remarkable escalation towards India's rice industry, the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have announced their collaboration with the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) for the upcoming Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025.

The collaboration marks ICAR's involvement in three key initiatives linked to the upcoming BIRC 2025 conference. These include the event itself - BIRC 2025, the launch of a Coffee Table Book on Indian Rice during the conference, and the Vision and Roadmap for Rice Sector Contribution to Viksit Bharat @2047 - a forward-looking document outlining the future trajectory of India's rice sector.

Dr. Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) and Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group, welcomed the collaboration, stating: "We are deeply honored to have the support of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for BIRC 2025. This collaboration is a landmark moment for the Indian rice sector, and a strong endorsement of the crucial role cooperatives and grassroots institutions play in our agricultural economy."

This strategic partnership between ICAR and IREF aims to showcase the pivotal role of cooperatives, farmer organizations, and self-help groups in creating a more inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive rice economy. It aligns closely with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, emphasizing farmer empowerment, agri-export growth, and sustainable productivity.

The collaboration also reflects the Government of India's commitment, under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, to strengthen institutional linkages across research bodies, exporters, and farmer communities. It underscores a shared mission to drive India's leadership in global rice trade while ensuring benefits reach farmers and grassroots stakeholders.

This partnership marks an important milestone in uniting policy, research, and trade under a common vision positioning BIRC 2025 as not just the world's largest rice event, but also a catalyst for long-term agricultural transformation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor