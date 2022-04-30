ICICI bank hikes FD interest rates; check out rates

ICICI Bank, one of the leading private sector banks, has once again given good news to its customers. This news may be useful for you if you have an account with ICICI Bank. ICICI Bank has again hiked interest rates on fixed deposits. Now the growth is up to 0.10 per cent. Earlier, the bank had hiked the interest rate by 5-10 basis points. This time the bank has increased by 10 basis points. Meanwhile, the bank has hiked rates on various term deposits ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. The bank had earlier hiked interest rates in March and the new rates were effective from March 22. This time the increase of 10 basis points has been implemented from 28th April.

ICICI Bank FD Interest Rates (2 crore to 5 crore deposits)

7 days to 14 days ---- 2.50%, Senior Citizens ---- 2.50%

15 days to 29 days ---- 2.50% , Senior Citizens ---- 2.50%

30 days to 45 days ---- 2.75%, Senior Citizens ---- 2.75%

46 days to 60 days ---- 2.75%, Senior Citizens ---- 2.75%

61 Days to 90 days ---- 3.00%, Senior Citizens ---- 3.00%

91 days to 120 days ---- 3.35%, Senior Citizens ---- 3.35%

121 days to 150 days ---- 3.35%, Senior Citizens ---- 3.35%

151 days to 184 days ---- 3.35%, Senior Citizens ---- 3.35%

185 days to 210 days ---- 3.60%, Senior Citizens ---- 3.60%

211 Days to 270 days ---- 3.60%, senior citizens ---- 3.60%

271 days to 289 days ---- 3.80%, senior citizens ---- 3.80%

290 days to less than 1 year----3.80 %, senior Citizens ----3.80%

1 year to 389 days---- 4.35%, Senior Citizens ---- 4.35%