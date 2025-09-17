ICMM CEO Rohitesh Dhawan Visits Hindustan Zinc, commends its Innovation and ESG Leadership

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 17: Hindustan Zinc Limited, India's only and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, proudly hosted Mr. Rohitesh Dhawan, President & CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), at its flagship Sindesar Khurd Mine (SKM) in Rajasthan. The visit comes close on the heels of Hindustan Zinc's induction as the first Indian company into ICMM, marking a milestone for both the company and India's mining sector.

- Visit follows Hindustan Zinc becoming the first Indian company to join the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM)

- Sindesar Khurd Mine, the world's fourth-largest silver-producing mine, showcased India's progress in sustainable and responsible mining

Mr. Dhawan was accompanied by Mr. Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, along with the company's senior leadership team during the visit. During the visit, Mr. Dhawan toured Sindesar Khurd Mine, the world's fourth-largest silver-producing mine and witnessed first-hand Hindustan Zinc's world-class operations built on technological innovation, environmental stewardship and ESG leadership. The discussions also centred around strengthening global collaboration, sharing best practices and advancing responsible mining across South Asia.

Rohitesh Dhawan, President and CEO, ICMM, commented: "It has been a real privilege to visit Hindustan Zinc's operations in Rajasthan and see first-hand the integration of cutting-edge technology with ESG leadership. The path to a greener future runs through India - with its metals and minerals playing an essential role in enabling the global energy transition. To witness the deep commitment to sustainability, and to environmental and social responsibility, here on the ground has been truly inspiring. It reaffirms that world-class, responsible mining is very much happening here at the Sindesar Khurd Mine. It is a powerful example of what is possible when we mine with principles."

Hindustan Zinc is steadfastly advancing its Sustainability 2.0 agenda, guided by science-based targets and a firm commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. In 2024, the company was recognized as the world's most sustainable metals and mining company for the second consecutive year by S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In FY25, Hindustan Zinc reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 15% compared to the 2020 baseline, all while steadily increasing production. These achievements reflect the company's balanced approach to sustainable growthprioritizing environmental responsibility, technological innovation, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

