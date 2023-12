Iconic Brands Of Maharashtra Awards 2022 Held at Mumbai on 17th Nov

Maharashtra CM Shri. Eknath Shinde Graces the event by wishing all the Awardees.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Iconic Brands of Maharashtra Awards 2022 recognized business leaders and entrepreneurs who deserve to be acknowledged and heard by the world The felicitation programme was organized by Maharashtra Societies welfare association Powered by Prober, Co-Powered by Once More Studios, along with India’s leading PR company Red Ant Brand promotions, supported by Prittle Prattle, and Eventz Factory.

IBMA 2022, honoring late Shri. Balasaheb Thackrey on his death anniversary, was hosted on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai. Honorable Chief Minister Shri. Eknath Shinde graced and wished all the awardees present in the Event along with other dignitaries.

Awards were presented to industry leaders like Mr. Amit Mulchandani from Kailasa Speciality Cuisine Pvt Ltd (Kailash Parbat), Mr. Rohan Tavare from Enkon Consultancy Services, Ms. Shifa Hakam from Thechocoripe, Dr. Heli Sudhir Shah (Founder) from Dr. Heli’s Aesthetic Studio, Adv. Seema Raut (Criminal Lawyer) from Adv. Seema Raut & Associates, Dr. Deepak Monga (h.c) from Spartan Fire & Safety Pvt Ltd (Fire Evacuation Solution), Dr. Vikram Mehta from Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd, Ms. Suhaani Jadhav from Nature Blosssom, Mr. Anupam Shukla From Uniquo, Mr. Shailesh Acharekar From Artist – Painter, Ms. Sonal Jain from Sparkling Minds Learning Centre, Ms. Anaisha Vijayvergia from Child Artist, Mr. Sarvesh Kocheta from Rajdhani Universal Fabrics Pvt Ltd, Mr. James Silvai from M.J Group Of Companies, Prof. Saurabh Bajaj from Knowledge Circle, Dr. Arvind Singh from Radiant Hospital, Mr. Nilesh Dhahifule from Swastik Enterprises, Mr. Subhash k Shinde (M.D & Chairman) from SP Agro Export (SMGT Farmers Producer Company), Dr. Saakshi Ashish Bhoite – Motivational Speaker & Counsellor, Mr. Aslam Shaikh from Swimwell Pools India Pvt Ltd, Mr. Anil Mansing Vasave from Making India Proud, Mr. Pravin Kshirsagar from Xpilot Farners Producer Company LTD ,Mr. Prashant Karmalkar from Circular Angle Pvt Ltd, Mr.Hemant Maheshwari from Provices, Mr. Mayur Nandan from Ellora EPC Pvt Ltd, Mr. Sunil Pinto from Elite Classes, Mr. PawanKumar Dass from Valuquo Financial Services, Mr. Hanumant Pandey from Trigati Packers & Movers, Dr. Shubham Mahajan from Prepsmart, Dr. Manoj Sahoo from Winners Academy, Shri Babulal Jain (Chairman) & Shri Suresh Jain (M.D) From Toptime Consumer Pvt Ltd (A Venture Of Deltas Pharma), Mr. Milin Shah from Sarom, Ms. Pooja Doshi from Miraya Arts, Ms.Shivani Shah from Vision Academy -The IGCSE Expert, Mr. Dhawal Shah & Mr. Navin Maheshwari from Furnitech, Ms. Arpana Mishra from AEROBOTT – Dronetech Solutions Pvt Ltd, Mr. Sagar Suke (Group Director) Dr. Tanaji Dabade (Director), Dr. Rupesh Patil (Principal) from NAVSAHYADRI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, Ms. Pournnima Shirishkar from Day2Day Profit, Dr. Shahrookh Dumasia from Kiyara Associates, Mr. BabuBhai Bhayani Galaxy Dryfruits, Mr. Rohan Devrukhkar from Jayshree Films, Mr. Manan Raval from BHARAT FM, Mr. Harold D’Souza from Eyes Open International, Mr. Hriday Raval from BHARAT FM, Mr. Akshay Bharambe from ParkingPal (OLOE MOBILITY PVT LTD), Ms. Sneh Amol Kulkarni from TLP Globus Solutions Pvt Ltd, Mr. Nikhil Kale from Vink Media Solutions, Ms. Pooja Anandani from ResuMade, Ms. Aditi Pawan Agarwal from INOVATUS DIGITAL, Dr. Sunny Valika from Sunny Charitable Trust, Mr. Dattatray Chougale from Nature Reality India Pvt Ltd, Mr. Lingesh Chittam from Motivational Speaker & Social Activist, Mr. Ashok Jadhav from Global Quality Service, Adv. Satnam Singh Rasgotra from Meher Services, Mr. Nishant Khombhadia from NV Interior Design Studio, MD Nayeem Alam from Industrial Infotech, Mr. Nayan Kambli from Money2Me, Mr. Hemant Bhadane From TaxSeal Consultancy, Ms. Riya Bambhaniya Jain from Maker Studio by Riya, CA L.V. Rathi from Founder – Antariksh Group, Mr. Bhagwanji N Patel from CO-Founder – Antariksh Group, Mr. Abhishek Giri from Abhishek Enterprises, Mr. Sumill Punamiya from Huddle One (OPC) Pvt Ltd, Mr. Vipul Nashte From Dacway IT Solutions Pvt ltd, Mr. Anup Raaj from InstaPreps (The Confidence App), Mr. Anuj Omprakash Birla from Tirth Digital Pvt Ltd, Mr.Ravi Shrivastava & Akshay Arya from Star & Daisy (U.P Ceramics & Potteries Pvt Ltd), Mr. Vibha Mehta from VIBOLOGIST, Ms.Tiya Pherwani from Rise & Dine – Lonavala, Mr. Rohit Kakde from Investlytic, Mr. Satyajit Lenka from Satyajit Events &Celebration, Mr. Manish Dhende from V2hospitality, Mr. Samar Mukherjee from DigiFilming Pvt Ltd, Ms. Vanshika Anandani From The Color Bucket Store, Ms. Mahi Singh from Boogle Bollywood, Ms. Alka Chaturvedi from Planets At Play, Ms. Ankita Gupta from SYNDIORA, Mr. Shreyash Shandiliya from Artist -Singer, Mr. Gaurav Batra from CyberFrat, Mr. Ravi Nandrajog from Motorglaze & Motorsounds – Retail & Manufacturing Company, Mr.Kunal Devar from Kdsocialhub Pvt Ltd, Mr. Irshad Khan from My Equity School, Mr. Hitesh Parmar from Hitesh Dance On The Beat Academy, Sanket Ghodvinde from Global Logistics, Mr.Rajendra Rajan from TransIndia Group, Mr. Ivan Albert Dcruz for Most Promising Brand, CA Narayana B Shetty from Triveni, Mr. Anil Methew from Social Activist For Humanity, Mr.Basab Biraja Paul from Most Promising Brand, MS. Smruti Alinje Bhalerao from Prittle Prattle Pvt Ltd, Mr. Rafik Solanki from Solanki Group.

Additionally, the evening witnessed many celebrity stars from Film and Television Industry Anees Bazmee , Elli Avrraam, Dheeraj Dhoopar , Soniya Bansal , Nayandeep Rakshit, Sanjay Gagnani, Lipika Varma, Arjun Bijlani, Aneri Vajani, Amit Tyagi, Ashish Tiwari, Vishal Kotian, Varinder Chawla, Shravan Shah, Yogen Shah, Siddharth Kannan, Russel D’Silva, Assad Khan, Payal Ghosh, Chahatt Khanna, Donal Bisht, Pavitra Punia, Manav Manglani, Jagdeesh Chandra, Aly Goni, Hiten Tejwani, Twinkle Vasisht, Raaj Shandilya and many more.

Shri. Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said he is proud for the awardees who have worked tirelessly to improve our nation and get us closer to the motto “Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClEQqu0vibf/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor