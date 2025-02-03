Iconic Eros Building Hosts First Blown Glass Art Studio in Country

New Delhi [India], February 03: The iconic Eros Building, a quintessential part of Mumbai’s Art Deco landscape, which is the second-largest collection of Art Deco buildings in the world after Miami, served as the perfect backdrop for an evening that celebrated art, culture, and innovation. The launch of the Glass and Lighting Gallery by acclaimed designer Arjun Rathi brought new life to this historic space, blending its timeless charm with the brilliance of contemporary design.

Nestled in the heart of Churchgate, the Eros Building has long been a symbol of Mumbai's architectural legacy. Last evening, its storied halls came alive with a modern twist, as prominent architects, artists, and cultural leaders gathered to witness the unveiling of India's first collection of contemporary blown glass art.

The event began with a special screening of the documentary Behind The Art: Arjun Rathi, a captivating short film by Aarshi Lagarkha Rathi that explored the synergy between Arjun Rathi and master glaziers from across the globe, shining a spotlight on the Rural Modern Glass Studio. This studio, located in India's heartland, is a beacon of innovation that harmonizes traditional craftsmanship with contemporary techniques, preserving and evolving a cultural legacy. Rural Modern Glass Studio with its impressive list of visiting and resident artists like Grant Garmezy, Erin Garmezy, Evan Schauss, Jeremiah Jacobs, Matthew Piepenbrok, Brent Sheehan, Tim Soluna, Anjali Singh, and Gage Stephens to name a few, bring their experiences and expertise from all over the world that translate into beautifully sculpted pieces like the Ganesha, Queen Cobra, Dragon Dagger, and more.

Post the screening the guests also got to interact with some of them followed by a guided tour of the Glass and Lighting Gallery, now a vibrant addition to the Eros Building. The gallery's striking collection of blown glass art and lighting installations paid homage to the rich heritage of glassblowing while pushing the boundaries of design. Each piece reflected the skill and imagination of Indian artisans, celebrating a tradition reimagined for the modern era.

The choice of the Eros Building as the venue underscored the event's emphasis on cultural continuity. As a heritage site steeped in history, it offered a fitting stage for showcasing how traditional crafts can thrive in contemporary contexts. The event was hailed as a milestone in blending Mumbai's rich cultural past with its innovative present.

The evening closed with a celebration of both the preservation of the Eros Building and the bold vision of Arjun Rathi. Placing a modern gallery within a heritage site, bridges generations and reinforces Mumbai's identity as a city where history and innovation coexist harmoniously. Mumbai's Eros Building, with its Art Deco grandeur, now stands as a symbol of how heritage spaces can inspire and celebrate contemporary cultural milestones.

About Arjun Rathi Design Studio:

Arjun Rathi Design Studio is a cutting-edge creative space that bridges the gap between art, architecture, and lighting design. Known for its experimental and sustainable approach, the studio continues to push the boundaries of contemporary design by blending tradition with modernity.

https://www.arjunrathi.com/

About Rural Modern Glass Studio:

The Rural Modern Glass Studio is the first art-glass studio in India, exploring glass blowing and other glass production techniques to produce glass art, tableware, lighting, furniture and accessories. The studio also explores to open glass as a material to the Indian design and glass enthusiast community through workshops and production support for custom glassware.

https://ruralmodern.glass/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor