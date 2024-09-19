IDFC FIRST Bank Unveils Ashva, a Premiere Metal Credit Card That Marries Tradition with a Modern Lifestyle

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: IDFC FIRST Bank, a leader in innovative financial solutions, has announced the launch of the Ashva Credit Card, its newest offering for the modern, discerning customer. The Ashva Credit Card, powered by Visa, is a celebration of the spirit and aspiration of the new India. Deeply rooted in its rich cultural heritage the Card represents a perfect amalgamation of the beauty of Indian heritage and the sophistication of contemporary lifestyles, soldered together for those who hold India close to their hearts and carry its essence wherever they go.

Crafted with the finest metal, the Ashva Credit Card offers cardholders a blend of the beauty of Indian heritage and the sophistication of the metal form factor. Packed with luxury travel benefits like low forex charges and complimentary access to airport lounges, it becomes an indispensable companion for affluent young explorers.

Key Features of the Ashva Credit Card:

* Exceptionally low forex charges - 1% fees on foreign currency transactions

* Higher tier of rewards -10x Rewards Points on spends above Rs. 20,000 in a statement cycle and on your birthday

* Enhanced Airport lounge perk - 4 domestic lounge/spa and 2 international lounge visits every calendar quarter

* Trip cancellation cover - Get reimbursed for a non-refundable portion of flight and hotel cancellations for up to Rs. 25,000 in a calendar year

* Movie delights - Buy one get one free offer on movie tickets with up to Rs. 400 off on the second ticket twice a month via BookMyShow

* Round-the-year golf privileges - Up to 24 rounds/lessons in a year

The Appeal of Metal Credit Cards

A recent independent survey has found that customers overwhelmingly prefer metal variant credit cards over traditional plastic cards. The survey reveals that 70% of customers claim they would use a metal card more often than other cards in their wallets, while 80% of affluent customers prefer a metal card over a plastic card with the same benefits.

Moreover, a staggering 55% of customers stated they would switch banks to obtain a metal card, highlighting the significant demand for premium and exclusive payment products. The survey's findings suggest that customers are drawn to metal cards due to their unique design and feel, which sets them apart from traditional plastic cards. In the affluent segment, metal cards are seen as a symbol of exclusivity, affluence, and achievement, with customers seeking differentiated products that reflect their status.

"Our vision with the Ashva Credit Card was to create a product that not only meets the financial needs of our customers but also elevates their lifestyle to a new level of luxury and exclusivity," said Shirish Bhandari, Head - Credit Card. "We are confident that these cards, rooted in the rich cultural heritage of India, will become the preferred choice for those who demand the best."

Sujai Raina, Country Manager, Visa India commented on the launch saying, "We are delighted to partner with IDFC First Bank to launch the Ashva Credit Card on the Visa Infinite platform.

Ashva is ideally suited for the affluent consumer and offers an elegant metal-based design, and premium travel and lifestyle experiences, making it a must-have card for the discerning consumer."

The Ashva Credit Card offers The Ultimate Metal Card for the Smart Traveller, combining sophisticated design with exclusive travel benefits to enhance the overall experience for its users.

Availability

The Ashva Credit Card is now available to all eligible customers. To learn more about these cards and how to apply, for Ashva Credit Card please visit https://www.idfcfirstbank.com/credit-card/metal-credit-card/ashva.

