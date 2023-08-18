Idiosys Technologies' Revolutionize Healthcare with groundbreaking e-Prescription Software and International Expansion

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 18: Led by its founders and directors Ananya Ghosh, Prosenjit Nath, and Chiranjit Nath, Idiosys Technologies has made remarkable achievements in the healthcare sector by introducing an outstanding e-Prescription desktop software for prominent doctor's foundation in July 2023 and is set to launch the mobile version of the software by September 2023.

This e-Prescription software stands out due to its:

* Smart templates for quick prescription generation.

* Offline functionality for remote areas.

* Automatic synchronization of offline data upon reconnection.

* Instant alternative medicine suggestions.

* Compatibility with various medical systems.

* User-friendly interface.

* In-depth data analysis for health insights.

An Insight into Idiosys Technologies: Company Overview

Idiosys Technologies was established in 2015 in the lively centre of Kolkata, where it began its journey to create cutting-edge software solutions for clients both domestically and internationally. The motto of "Accept new challenges & let's work together" is more than just a slogan for them; it's a principle that has steered the company's growth and achievements.

In 2016, Idiosys Technologies reached a milestone when it started working with its overseas clients in UK, such as Interport Limited, Ivers care services limited & Finno Medical Ltd. This was the start of a big journey that involved serving clients from different parts of the world, which enhanced the company's skills and made them a reputable name in the global IT scene.

In the year 2018, Idiosys Technologies achieved “ISO 9001:2015" and "ISO 10002:2018" certifications.

The company delivered two remarkable projects in that year: an Inventory Management System for the world's largest brewer, "ABInBev", and the renowned news portal "Dhakatribune". These projects attracted millions of visitors and demonstrated their skills in application development, DevOps, cloud server, security, and SEO. These achievements proved their high standards of excellence and professionalism.

Inauguration of 3 New Offices Across the UK, USA, and India

The company secured various UK projects for ERP, Accounting Software, Taxi booking App, Ecommerce App, etc. with clients like Mayden Support LTD., SANRO ACCOUNTING SOLUTION LTD., JDF Consultancy, and other top brands. This led to the establishment of a UK branch in London in 2022, headed by Sebaratnam and registered as “Idiosys Tech Ltd.”

The company also undertook several projects from USA that led to the establishment of a branch office in Minnesota, USA, in 2022. The office was headed by Salat Tuke and registered as "Idiosys Tech Corp."

Another branch office was opened by the company in Bangalore, India in the same year of 2022.

Idiosys technologies has developed various applications for different domains and purposes. Some of the notable examples are: Sanrocare, a care planning software; International Homoeopathic Conference, a website for a government-sponsored event; Fako, an on-demand delivery app; and GolpoKhuro, a podcast and eBook app.

It has expanded its global presence by working with clients from various countries, such as UK, USA, Finland, Panama, German, Australia, Sweden, Canada, India, Bangladesh, Malasia, Uganda, Norway, Kenya & many more.

What began as a small team of web design experts has now grown into a global company with huge in-house staffs, offering a wide range of services such as advanced mobile app development, custom software creation, DevOps and cloud infrastructure set up, SEO, SMM, PPC, email campaign management, and more.

Proficient Technologies

* Back-end programming languages: Node, Php, Python.

* Front-end programming languages: HTML, JS, CSS, Angular, ReactJs, VueJs.

* Backend Frameworks: Express. Js, Yii2, Yii1, Laravel, CI & more.

* Full Stack Frameworks: Meteor, NextJS.

* CMS: Wordpress.

* Database: Mysql, MariaDB, Redis, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MongoDB.

* DevOps: Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins, CI/ CD & more.

* Cloud Hosting: AWS, Digital Ocean, OVH Cloud & more.

* Mobile App Languages: React Native, Ionic, & more.

Proficient Sectors

- Health Care

- eCommerce

- Telemedicine

- Classified

- Inventory

- CRM

- ERP

- Bespoke

- Accounting

- Real Estate

- Podcast

- eBook

- 360-degree Digital Marketing

Aim to reach by 2025

The goal is to work on projects that involve AI and IOT technologies soon, and they have a vision of developing robotics applications as well. They plan to expand their team to more than 200 members by 2024 and start working on AI and IOT based solutions.

For those seeking to bring their dream projects to life and in need of software development company or digital marketing agency, reaching out to Idiosys Technologies is a wise step. To know more, please visit www.idiosystech.com

