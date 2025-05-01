IETE's 56th Midterm Symposium on Smart Mobility Unites Experts On The Future of Intelligent Transportation

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 1: The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), an Institution of Eminence, successfully organised its 56th Midterm Symposium on "Smart Mobility", marking a landmark event in the global mobility landscape. Held on April 22 and 26-27, 2025, the three-day symposium brought together 40+ eminent speakers from academia, industry, and government policy makers across India and abroad to explore innovations driving the future of transportation.

Inaugurating the event, Sunil, President, IETE, emphasized the critical convergence of telecom, electronics, and transport. He said "The convergence of electronics, telecommunications, and transportation is revolutionizing how we conceptualize mobility. This symposium has successfully bridged the gap between theoretical research and practical implementation, fostering partnerships that will accelerate innovation in this critical domain."

Dr Shiv Kumar, Vice President & Governing Council Member and Chairman - Technical Programs & Outreach, IETE, stated "Tech is transforming transport like never before. With smart integration, systems are becoming faster, safer, and smarter. As the backbone of national progress, intelligent mobility drives us into the future."

A central feature was the inaugural ICSMS 2025 (International Conference on Smart Mobility Solutions), held with South Asian University, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) India, Broadcast Engineering Society (India) BES, advancing a mission of sustainable, inclusive, and secure mobility.

"E-Mobility & E-Connectivity are powering India's journey toward inclusive, tech-driven development," said Prof K K Aggarwal, President, South Asian University, MEA.

"ICSMS has strategically aligned with the revolutionary use of emerging technologies in mobility," noted Mr Akhilesh Srivastava, President, IRF (India Chapter) and ITS India Forum.

"Digital Assets created to set up 'Smart Cities' are something for other nations to emulate from India," said Mr. Ramin Massoumi, Global Director, Inteliigent Transport Society, USA. "Indian Leadership's Digital Vision can make this country become a beacon for sustainable mobility solutions"

The symposium featured thought-provoking sessions on AI & IoT integration, connected vehicle technologies, autonomous systems, EV infrastructure, and data-driven traffic management. Over 311 research papers were received from across the globe, with 34 selected for presentation. The best among them were honoured at the closing ceremony in the presence of Mr BN Puri, Director, AITD, Col (Dr) Anupam Tiwari and Dr Ali..

Distinguished speakers included:

-Dr V K Saraswat, Padma Bhushan, PadmaShri, Member, NITI Aayog, Govt of India pointed out that Smart Mobility is data-driven and is a crucial step towards achieving the goal of decarbonisation of transport segment.

-Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, DG, Keltron, spotlighted intelligent transport technologies.

-Maj Gen R R Tiwari, ADG, Supply & Transport, Ministry of Defence

- Dr. Nilesh M. Desai, Chairman, SAC-ISRO, Ahmedabad, who delivered the Vikram Sarabhai Lecture on space tech for smart transport.

-Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor, Infrastructure, Connectivity & Electric Mobility Vertical, NITI Aayog, who highlighted policy reforms for sustainable mobility.

-Lt Gen M U Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Govt. of India.

- Prof (Dr) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, GuruGobind Indraprastha University, New Delhi

-Prof (Dr) Ashok Kumar Nagawat, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi Skill & Entreprenuership University, New Delhi.

- Dr N Vijayan, CSIR-NPL, Delhi -IETE Lal C Verman Awardee-2024

The event included:

-Technical tracks, panel discussions, and pre-tutorials led by experts like Dr Rajesh Krishnan, CEO, ITSPE.

- A startup showcase providing a platform for young innovators.

- A multi-stakeholder exhibition with participants such as Norden Communications, Arcadis (IBI Group), Sparsh CCTV, and top academic institutions.

Numerous members of the IETE Governing Council attended the event in person, travelling from all around the nation. The event prominently featured an exhibition showcasing a diverse array of stakeholders from the ITS industry, including leading firms such as Norden Communications, Arcadis (IBI Group), and Sparsh CCTV; academic institutions like AKG Engineering College; and notable professional societies and think tanks such as IETE, ITS India Forum, and BES (I).

Dr Abhijeet Sinha, Program Director National Highways for EV (NHEV), chairperson of Plenary Session 3 on " Accelerating Sustainability with Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Emerging Technologies."

Adding a global perspective, international experts from the US and Korea addressed the audience with insights on global best practices in mobility innovation.

Mr Richard Kim, Senior Vice President of Bitsensing Inc., Republic of Korea, highlighted the role of radars utilising advanced signal processing techniques and AI-driven insights in the design of autonomous vehicles for safety.

The symposium highlighted key priorities for the future:

- Promoting innovation in V2X and autonomous mobility systems.

- Enhancing sustainability through EVs and green urban transport models.

- Ensuring safety through AI-enabled road safety systems.

- Encouraging collaboration between public and private sectors for smart infrastructure.

This edition of the Mid-term Symposium sets a new benchmark in India's journey toward intelligent, secure, and sustainable mobility.

The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) is India's premier professional society advancing science and technology in electronics, telecommunications, computers, and IT. Through its national network, IETE fosters innovation, education, and research, shaping the future of tech-enabled progress.

For more information, please visit - Website URL: www.iete.org

