IHC-ICPR Study Circle Lecture Series Inaugurated at India Habitat Centre

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 20: Bharat Bodh Kendra, Habitat Library & Research Centre, India Habitat Centre (IHC), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), launched the IHC-ICPR Study Circle Lecture Series with its first lecture held at the Gulmohar Auditorium on December 17, 2025.

The programme was held under the Chairmanship of Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director-India Habitat Centre, who, in his address, thanked the audience for their participation and underlined the importance of understanding India's cultural and philosophical heritage. He highlighted the role of Bharat Bodh Kendra in promoting Indian knowledge systems through lectures, study circles, discourse, book discussions, and other initiatives at the Habitat Library & Research Centre.

Prof. Bindu Puri, Convener of the Study Circle, spoke on the importance of understanding the relationship between the human and the non-human world as articulated in Indian philosophical traditions.

The inaugural lecture was delivered by Prof. Sachchidanand Mishra, eminent educationist and Member Secretary, ICPR. In his address, Prof. Mishra reflected on the enduring relevance of Indian philosophical traditions and emphasised on understanding the text with clarity. His lecture was marked by scholarly depth and was well received by an audience comprising members, academics, researchers, students, and cultural practitioners.

The event concluded with an interactive discussion with the audience and Vote of Thanks.

Distinguished scholars would be addressing the study scholars every month as part of the series.

