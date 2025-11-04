IHFC, TIH of IIT Delhi Partners with Simplilearn and Microsoft to Launch Two Professional Certificate Programs in AI and Data Analytics

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 4: I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of IIT Delhi, in collaboration with Simplilearn, a leading global digital upskilling platform, and Microsoft, today announced the launch of two comprehensive Professional Certificate Programs designed to address India's rapidly growing AI and data analytics talent demands. The program offerings include the Professional Certificate Program in Data Analytics, Generative AI, and Adaptive Systems, and the Professional Certificate Program in GenAI, Machine Learning, and Intelligent Automation.

The first program, Data Analytics, Generative AI, and Adaptive Systems, integrates cutting-edge data analytics methodologies with advanced generative AI techniques and adaptive systems engineering. Learners completing this program gain comprehensive skills in Excel-based business analytics, SQL, ETL, Tableau, Python, and IBM modules, along with expertise in data analysis, visualization, and storytelling besides gaining Generative AI skills and its applications in analytics. Through academic and industry masterclasses and a capstone project, they graduate equipped to analyze, visualize, and apply AI responsibly to solve real-world business problems.

The second program, Professional Certificate Program in Generative AI, Machine Learning, and Intelligent Automation, spans the full AI landscape, covering Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, NLP, Computer Vision, and MLOps. Learners gain hands-on experience with over 12 projects and real-world industry use cases, working with more than 20 cutting-edge tools. The program also features expert-led masterclasses on intelligent automation applications, agentic AI, and applied AI use cases, delivered by leading industry practitioners and IHFC faculty. Upon completion, learners earn a certificate from IHFC, TIH of IIT Delhi (powered by Simplilearn), up to a 2-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, and an opportunity for select participants to secure incubation and funding support of up to ₹2 crores from IHFC.

These programs come at a crucial time as the global big data analytics market is projected to grow from $348.21 billion in 2024 to $961.89 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5%. In addition, India's generative AI market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 34.4% from 2025 to 2030, reaching $8,335.4 million by 2030 from $1,022.7 million in 2024. Industry reports also indicate that demand for AI and data talent has surged by 38-45% year-over-year, with GenAI-specific roles growing 178%, reflecting a significant shift in industry demand while addressing the rapidly expanding market and the opportunities it presents for talent in data analytics and generative AI.

Speaking on the programs, Mr. Ashutosh Dutt Sharma, CEO of IHFC - Tech Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi said, "We want Indian tech professionals to have access to the most up-to-date and industry-relevant learning programs. By collaborating with Microsoft and Simplilearn, both renowned for their excellence in their respective fields, we demonstrate our commitment to bridging the gap between academic research and industry application. We aim to deliver curricula that empower the workforce with future-ready AI skills."

These programs combine real-world case studies and industry-aligned use cases to ensure practical relevance, preparing professionals to navigate modern data landscapes and drive innovation through intelligent system design. Tailored for working professionals, recent graduates, and career changers, the curriculum includes flexible learning schedules, live instructor-led sessions, mentorship from industry experts, and comprehensive career support, including resume enhancement and networking opportunities.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO of Simplilearn, said, "We stand at the cusp of a new era where AI will define how industries evolve, how careers are built, and how innovations shape the future. This collaboration with IHFC, IIT Delhi, is more than an upskilling initiative; we wanted to create programs that equip a broad spectrum of learners with the right skills to master AI applications in different domains and be the growth catalyst for Indian and global companies. Simplilearn's hands-on learning model ensures that these programs are application oriented and get learners ready to take up roles where they can apply the latest Gen AI tools in real world problems and solutions."

Upon successful completion, participants receive prestigious certificates from IHFC - Tech Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi, along with Microsoft certificates validating their expertise in AI and data technologies.

About IHFC, TIH of IIT-Delhi

The I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi, was established in June 2020 as a Section 8 company under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Registered as a Section 8 company, IHFC brings together academia, government and industry to drive innovation. Focused on four application areas: Agriculture, Defence, Medical and Industry X.0, IHFC pursues four core mandates: Research & Development; Entrepreneurship and Startup; Education, Research and Upskilling; and International Collaboration.

IHFC's vision and mission revolve around translating cutting-edge research into state-of-the-art technology products and services in the field of collaborative robotics (cobotics). From developing indigenously made technologies to establishing innovation facilities such as the Medical Cobotics Centres, Drone Technology Park, and Co-Innovation Centres in collaboration with premier institutes all across India, IHFC fosters innovation, promotes entrepreneurship, and drives socio-economic impact through the deployment of advanced technologies.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe and offering access to world-class training to individuals and businesses worldwide. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

