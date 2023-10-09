IHG & K Raheja Sign for Two Hotels in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Intercontinental Hotels Group Signed Hotel Management Agreements with Nikhil K Raheja, MD - Saryu Properties & Hotels Private Limited for VOCO Mumbai Powai Hotel & Convention Centre with Vijayta Raheja, Director - Sphpl for Holiday Inn Express & Suites Both Set To Open In Powai, Mumbai IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Saryu Properties & Hotels Pvt. Ltd. (Part of the K Raheja Group Family) to convert two hotels in Mumbai into VOCO Mumbai Powai Hotel & Convention Centre and Holiday Inn Express & Suites - Mumbai Powai.

This Signing will see the debut of INTERCONTINENTAL'S VOCO brand in Western India and bring a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites to Mumbai, India / Bharat. Currently in the development phase, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mumbai Powai and VOCO Mumbai Powai Hotel & Convention Centre are scheduled to open in Q4 2023-2024 and Q2 2024-2025 respectively. Both hotels will be strategically located in the city's burgeoning start-up hub of Powai, appealing to a diverse array of business and leisure travellers. Powai is home to several educational institutions, Hiranandani Business Park, SEZ Parks and other commercial complexes. The area is a short drive from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, making it an extremely accessible locality. Once opened, both hotels will see demands from nearby businesses, corporations and IT companies.

Commenting on the signings, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South-West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts said, "We are thrilled to announce the signing of two hotels in Mumbai, in partnership with Saryu Properties & Hotels Pvt. Ltd. The city offers a wealth of opportunities for the hospitality sector, and we are excited to contribute to its economic growth."

Nikhil K Raheja, Managing Director, SPHPL shared, "We Believe this Partnership will assist us to deliver World Class Hospitality in Powai, Mumbai. Over the years, we have seen the growth of the locality and the change in dynamics with the New International Airport, Metro proximity and the Proposed Aarey Development. This signing is a testament to IHG's commitment to grow its footprint in India by bringing the right brands to the right markets."

Vijayta Raheja, Director & Spokesperson, Saryu Properties & Hotels Pvt. Ltd., added, "We are pleased to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to introduce IHG's popular premium brand, VOCO in Mumbai & further expand the presence of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites - which is loved by guests worldwide. We are confident that our partnership with IHG to redevelop the two hotels will help us provide world-class hospitality to guests, at a time when demands from MICE/corporate events and the start-up industry have increased exponentially. We expect to benefit from the strength and scale of IHG's global systems, technology and strong loyalty programme."

Sudeep added, "We are pleased with the confidence our owners have placed in our business and brands, and we look forward to further strengthening our portfolio in the country to offer exceptional hospitality to our guests. We are thrilled to bring these brands to Mumbai's flourishing hospitality industry and these properties will not only contribute to our net system size growth rapidly but also accelerate the momentum for the VOCO and Holiday Inn Express brands in the region."

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mumbai Powai Located at the heart of the city centre will deliver the brand's promise for a hassle-free and efficient stay for guests. Alongside comfortable modern rooms, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mumbai Powai will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby lounge, and a well-equipped business centre. Also, guests looking to adhere to their fitness routine will be able to use the hotel's fully-equipped gymnasium.

VOCO Mumbai Powai Hotel & Convention Centre Set to open in Q2 FY24-25, the 134-key VOCO Mumbai Powai will feature an all-day dining restaurant as well as a lobby and lounge bar. With meeting spaces spanning approximately 2,500 sqm of outdoor & indoor event space, the hotel will cater to business guests and MICE opportunities in the city.

As one of IHG's fastest-growing premium brands, VOCO allows guests to enjoy a unique and refreshed experience. Since launching globally in 2018, voco has enjoyed rapid growth with multiple signings across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA). Once opened, VOCO Mumbai Powai will provide guests with a distinctive premium hospitality experience in Mumbai.

The strategic deal further expands IHG's portfolio in Mumbai, supporting the company's growth ambitions in India and strengthening K Raheja Group's position in Mumbai as a World Class Developer partnering with Reputed International Brands for their Real Estate & Hospitality Endeavours.

Nikhil K Raheja & Vijayta Raheja are third generation developers hailing from the reputed K Raheja Family Group with interests in Real Estate & Hospitality.

