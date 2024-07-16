IIFL Finance Wins Best Technology, Customer Experience and Brand Building Awards at the Bharat NBFC & Fintech Summit

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: IIFL Finance Ltd today announced that it has received three awards at the Bharat NBFC & Fintech Summit and Awards 2024 in the areas of technological innovation, commitment to customer experience, and effective brand building.

IIFL Finance received 'Best Technology Based NBFC' award for its pioneering technology platforms, which cater to over 85 lakh customers, providing inclusive financial solutions to the unbanked and underbanked segments. Additionally, IIFL Finance was acknowledged as the 'Best NBFC in Customer Experience' for its extensive network of 4,800 branches and seamless digital channels, delivering exceptional service to customers nationwide. The company also obtained the 'Best Brand Building Campaign - NBFC' award for its impactful multilingual customer testimonial campaign, highlighting the success stories of small entrepreneurs from diverse corners of India.

These accolades reinforce IIFL Finance's leadership and commitment to excellence in the financial services sector, further solidifying its role as a trusted partner in empowering millions with innovative financial solutions.

The Bharat NBFC & Fintech Summit and Awards 2024 serves as a vital platform for industry leaders to engage in discussions on emerging trends, regulatory developments, technological innovations, and growth opportunities within the NBFC and Fintech industries. At the summit, which featured insightful presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speeches by renowned experts, senior executives from IIFL Finance also participated. These accolades underscore the company's commitment to technological advancement, customer-centric operations, and effective brand positioning strategies.

Commenting on the awards, Abhiram Bhattacharjee, Chief Operating Officer, IIFL Finance said, "These awards recognize our customer focus, technology prowess and brand strength. We will continue to provide the best experience to millions of customers in a cost-effective and transparent manner to fulfil their goals."

About IIFL Finance Ltd

IIFL Finance Ltd is a leading retail-focused diversified NBFC in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services through its subsidiaries, including home loans, gold loans, business loans, microfinance, capital market finance, and developer & construction finance. With an extensive network of branches and digital channels, IIFL Finance caters to millions of customers across the country.

About Bharat NBFC & Fintech Summit and Awards 2024

The Bharat NBFC & Fintech Summit is a conference that brings together key stakeholders in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) and financial technology (Fintech) sectors in India. The summit aims to facilitate discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the NBFC and Fintech industries, as well as provide a platform for networking and collaboration among industry players. The Bharat NBFC & Fintech Summit serves as a valuable forum for industry professionals to exchange ideas, insights, and best practices, with the goal of driving the continued growth and development of the NBFC and Fintech sectors in India.

Media Contact: Sourav Mishra | Head of Corporate Communications | IIFL | sourav.mishra@iifl.com

