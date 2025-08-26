IIM Indore Launches an Executive Programme in Business Analytics and AI for Managers with Simplilearn as Edtech Partner

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 26: IIM Indore is delighted to introduce its Executive Programme in Business Analytics and AI for Managers, in collaboration with Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling. This seven-month programme is tailored for mid-to-senior professionals aiming to integrate data-driven decision-making into their business leadership. The curriculum covers AI, machine learning, predictive analytics and real-world applications across marketing, finance and supply chain management. The programme includes over 70 hours of live training by IIM Indore faculty, a campus immersion, and offers eligibility for the prestigious IIM Indore Executive Education Alumni status.

According to research by Salesforce, 60% of leaders from large organizations in India already have a defined AI strategy, while 32% are in the process of developing one. This growing focus signals the urgent need for professionals with AI-driven analytical skills to make informed business decisions. The modules go beyond foundational analytics to cover machine learning, ethical AI, and domain-specific applications. It's designed to deliver hands-on experience with tools like Python and Power BI, while developing project management and leadership capabilities. These capabilities are further strengthened through agile practices, stakeholder management, resource planning, and quality control enabling professionals to lead AI-led transformation across their organizations.

Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, said, "We are delighted to launch the Executive Programme in Business Analytics and AI for Managers, aligned with our commitment to holistic management education. At IIM Indore, we aim to stay ahead of the curve by designing programmes that reflect the evolving needs of today's dynamic business environment. This initiative not only addresses the growing relevance of AI but also focuses on integrating it meaningfully into decision-making and operations across departments, empowering leaders to drive impact at scale."

Speaking about the programme, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Simplilearn, said, "Mid-to-senior professionals bring strong domain knowledge, but in today's fast-evolving landscape, that needs to be complemented by digital agility. We are thrilled to collaborate with a prestigious B-school like IIM Indore, which brings robust academic rigour to address the growing demand for AI-led transformation. Whether it's forecasting or operational efficiency, tech-enabled leadership is now critical. The curriculum is designed to help professionals integrate these capabilities into their existing skill sets, making them more effective and future-ready leaders. With AI adoption accelerating across industries, the timing couldn't be any better."

Candidates eligible for the programme must hold a diploma (10+2+3), undergraduate or postgraduate degree from a university recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), with at least 50% marks in their highest qualification. Additionally, applicants should have a minimum of two years of work experience after graduation. Upon successfully completing all evaluation components and maintaining a minimum of 75% attendance, learners will be awarded a Certificate of Completion from IIM Indore.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor