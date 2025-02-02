IIT Mandi hosts HIVE 2.0 to explore innovations in human-computer interaction

Mandi, Feb 2 IIT Mandi on Sunday said that the HIVE 2.0, its flagship event, which started on January 31 to promote translational research by fostering industry-academia collaborations and to explore innovations in Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) concluded on February 2.

The conclave focused on several key areas, including assistive technologies, device-led technologies, experience technologies, and generative AI-led design technologies.

“HIVE 2.0 is a fantastic platform that fosters collaboration among academia, industry leaders, and startups, driving innovation and cutting-edge technology development,” Madhu Kandasamy, Senior Director, Qualcomm India Private Limited, said.

According to Dr Srivari Chandrashekhar, Chief Scientific Advisor (PI HealthSciences Group), Former Secretary, DST & SERB, platforms like HIVE 2.0 play a critical role in fostering collaboration as the solutions to aging and major health challenges lie in relentless scientific innovation.

Prominent organisations such as ISRO, PGI Chandigarh, Samsung, and Qualcomm participated in knowledge-sharing sessions aligning with the event’s objective of bridging the gap between research and industry applications.

The conclave featured sessions on topics like generative AI on edge, humanoid robotics, technology's role in professions like law, and ISRO-sponsored research opportunities.

The event also featured Research-Industry Dialogues, where experts discussed strategies to bridge the "Valley of Death" in Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs).

The discussions addressed challenges in transitioning from early-stage research (TRL 1-3) to commercialisation (TRL 7-9), the importance of proof-of-concept development aligned with industry needs, and intellectual property concerns in collaborative research.

The event was hosted by Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, and Somjit Amrit, Chief Executive Officer of IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation.

Over 100 startups from across India participated among which, 15 were selected to present innovative device-led solutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor