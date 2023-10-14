ILA 2023 Awards By Brand Empower Honors Ashaben Sanjaybhai Sondagar as Best Ionizer Sales & Services Company in India

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023 Mumbai.

The illustrious Industry Leaders Awards (ILA) 2023, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, marked a celebration of excellence in the business world. Among the distinguished recipients, Ashaben Sanjaybhai Sondagar emerged as the beacon of success, clinching the coveted title of the Best Ionizer Sales & Services Company in India. This event, held at the opulent Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, witnessed a gathering of luminaries, with the gracious presence of Chief Guest, the versatile actress and entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Ashaben Sanjaybhai Sondagar, a stalwart in the ionizer industry, has consistently demonstrated unparalleled expertise and commitment. As the owner of the eponymous company, her visionary leadership has led to unparalleled growth and recognition. Sanjay Sondagar, Owner, expressed his gratitude, saying, "This award is a testament to the dedication and relentless effort of our team. We're committed to providing the best services in the industry."

At Industry Leaders Awards 2023, some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & E-commerce,Start-up Company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, led by visionary founder Rahul Ranjan Singh, stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in event organization. Their meticulous planning and execution have been instrumental in making ILA 2023 a resounding success. In association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Partner an industry leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding company, the event reached new heights. Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has served over 3000 clients globally, cementing its position as a trusted name in the industry. Their expertise has been instrumental in crafting the digital presence of numerous businesses, further solidifying their reputation as pioneers in the field.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor