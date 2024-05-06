New Delhi (India), May 6: A retired Joint Commissioner of the Income Tax Department bringing a unique perspective and a fresh approach to Radhey Constructions India Pvt. Ltd. and Cloudswood Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Prasad Rao Daggumalla is a towering figure of patriotism and unparalleled achievement. Emerging from the esteemed corridors of the Income Tax Department, Mr. Prasad’s journey, marked by dedication and service, has taken him to new heights as Chairman of Radhey Constructions India Pvt. Ltd. and Cloudswood Constructions Pvt. Ltd. He now ascends to the pinnacle of political glory, where he advocates a symphony of change, justice, and national pride.

Education: A Testament to Triumph

Born on January 9, 1962, in Chinthagumpalle, Chinnaganjaam Mandal, Chittor Dist, Mr. Prasad Rao Daggumalla hails from humble beginnings. Raised by his late parents, Luke Daggumalla and Suseelamma, he learned the values of hard work, compassion, and service from a young age. His journey in education began at BV & BN High School, Jandrapet, Chirala, with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from VRS & YRN College, Chirala, and post-graduation in Arts & Political Science from Osmania University and Central University of Hyderabad respectively.

Employment & Work Experience

Mr. Prasad Rao’s professional saga is a tapestry woven with threads of dedication, integrity, and unparalleled service to the nation. His tenure as a Joint Commissioner in the Income Tax Department epitomized excellence, earning him accolades and admiration. Upon retirement, he embarked on a new chapter, steering Radhey Constructions India Pvt. Ltd. and Cloudswood Constructions Pvt. Ltd. towards unprecedented success, epitomizing his commitment to community development and upliftment.

Embarking on a New Stage

Following his momentous retirement, Mr. Prasad Rao embarked on a transcendent odyssey, fueled by an unquenchable thirst to serve the people and illuminate their lives with the radiant light of hope and progress. His financial advice helped Radhey Constructions India Pvt. Ltd. and Cloudswood Constructions Pvt. Ltd. reach new heights. Now, his entrance into politics is not merely a pursuit of power rather he will be the harbinger of change for the marginalized communities. His reverence for the ideals is inspired by the venerable Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar serves as the guiding star in his noble quest, as he vows to repay the debt to society with boundless knowledge, benevolence, and boundless devotion.

Vision: Pledges for Progress and Prosperity

Mr. Prasad Rao's exposure to society, particularly in villages across Parchur, Addanki, Chirala, and Chittor assembly constituencies, has endowed him with invaluable insights into the challenges faced by the most vulnerable segments of society. His proactive approach to problem-solving, and his collaboration with NGOs and grassroots organizations, underscore his commitment to driving positive change at the grassroots level.

His plea for access to healthcare and education resonates across the nation, promising to eradicate the barriers of ignorance and economic deprivation that clog marginalized communities’ aspirations. With a vision for sustainable development, he advocates for transforming slums into vibrant hubs of greenery and eco-consciousness. His blueprint for rural revitalization brims with promises of economic resurgence, technological innovation, and infrastructural marvels, heralding a new era of prosperity and progress for the heartland.

In Conclusion

Mr. Prasad Rao Daggumalla's journey from the hallowed halls of bureaucracy to the echelons of the political arena exemplifies the indomitable spirit of service, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism. As he strides into the boundless realms of destiny, his vision for the Chittor Parliamentary constituency promises a golden dawn of progress, prosperity, and unbridled glory. Behold, for in the luminous visage of Mr. Prasad Rao Daggumalla, the spirit of India finds its eternal flame, burning bright and glowing for all eternity.

