Illumination India Shines Bright as Best Innovative Cinema Lighting Manufacturer in India at Global Excellence Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: Illumination India, a leading name in cinema lighting solutions, ascended to new heights of recognition by clinching the coveted title of Best Innovative Cinema Lighting Manufacturer in India at the illustrious Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2024. The event, hosted by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, unfolded in a spectacle of grandeur on the 12th of May 2024, in the bustling city of Mumbai. The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Rithvik Dhanjani as the host, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication to the event. Stepping onto the stage to accept this prestigious accolade was Naveen Shrivastava, the visionary Owner of Illumination India. This momentous win not only celebrates the company's outstanding contributions to the cinema industry but also reaffirms its status as a trailblazer in innovative lighting solutions.

Illumination India stands as a beacon of creativity and excellence in the domain of cinema lighting. With a relentless pursuit of innovation and a commitment to delivering unparalleled quality, the company has etched a formidable reputation for itself in the Indian film industry. From enhancing the visual aesthetics of movie theaters to creating immersive cinematic experiences, Illumination India's cutting-edge lighting solutions have garnered widespread acclaim and admiration. Naveen Shrivastava, the driving force behind Illumination India, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are deeply honored to receive this esteemed award, which underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. At Illumination India, we believe in pushing the boundaries of creativity to redefine the cinematic experience."

The Global Excellence Awards have long been regarded as a pinnacle of recognition in various industries, celebrating excellence and innovation across diverse sectors. Reflecting on past editions, the inaugural GEA 2018 witnessed the esteemed presence of Raveena Tandon as the Chief Guest, setting the stage for subsequent editions featuring eminent personalities such as Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, and once again, Madhuri Dixit Nene. Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the driving force behind GEA, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to honoring outstanding achievements and fostering a culture of excellence. Among the distinguished winners at GEA 2024 were Radio City's Sanat Mishra for "Best Marketer Of The Year In Media & Entertainment Space," Karan Singh Grover for "Powerpacked Performer of the Year" in Fighter, Sunny Hinduja for "Best Actor Negative Role" in Yodha, Ayesha Khan for "Fresh face of the year", and numerous other luminaries. Brand Empower's steadfast dedication to recognizing excellence underscores its pivotal role in shaping industry standards and driving innovation.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the force driving the Global Excellence Awards, proudly reveals its esteemed allies for the occasion. Among them are Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., serving as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From a pool of more than 30,000 entries, Brand Empower meticulously selected the top 120 victors from various sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also shines a spotlight on exceptional talents from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd is renowned for its dedication to acknowledging and commemorating excellence across diverse fields. Brand Empower, a leading Market Research company, popular for the initiative of India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 to honour & recognise Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Artists, Companies, Organisations & Institutions for their outstanding work, Creativity, Innovation & Quality. Through partnerships like the one with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, a stalwart in web development, digital marketing, and branding services, Brand Empower continues to set the benchmark for industry acknowledgment and empowerment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor