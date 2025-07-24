IMAGEXX 2025 Summit & Awards Celebrates the Future of Communication with Industry Trailblazers in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 24: The IMAGEXX 2025 Summit & Awards concluded on a high note on 18th July at Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi, bringing together the most influential voices in Public Relations, Corporate Communications, and Brand Strategy from across the country. The one-day event served as a compelling showcase of how data, disruption, and decision-making are reshaping the PR playbook in India.

Organized by Adgully and The PR Post, this year's edition revolved around the theme: "Data, Disruption, and Decision-Making: The New PR Playbook", highlighting how industry leaders are responding to the challenges of rapid digital transformation, AI-led insights, and a growing need for authenticity in storytelling.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, reflected on the event's impact, saying: "With IMAGEXX 2025, we set out to spotlight the evolving role of communications in a world shaped by data, disruption, and purpose. The enthusiasm, insights, and energy shared by our speakers and attendees reaffirmed that the PR industry is not just adapting but leading with creativity, credibility, and clarity."

The summit featured powerful keynotes, thought-provoking panels, and fireside chats from top leaders representing major brands and agencies. The conversations spanned everything from AI integration to crisis communication, ethics, influencer culture, and strategic brand reputation.

Check out the full conversations and coverage here.

The evening culminated in the prestigious IMAGEXX 2025 Awards, which honored outstanding achievements in Public Relations and Corporate Communications. The awards celebrated breakthrough campaigns, impactful storytelling, and innovation-driven strategies.

Some of the top honours at this year's awards included:

- PR Agency of the Year: Adfactors PR

- PR Agency of the Year (Jury Choice): Kaizzen

- PR Agency of the Year (Adgully Choice): Burson Genesis

- Independent PR Agency of the Year: Media Mantra

- Regional PR Agency of the Year: Fuzion Public Relations Pvt. Ltd.

- Specialist Consultancy/Firm of the Year - Technology: Candour Communications

- Specialist Consultancy/Firm of the Year - Healthcare: Teamwork Communications Group

- Lifetime Achievement Award: Deepak Jolly

Full list of IMAGEXX 2025 Award winners.

IMAGEXX 2025 was presented by Kaizzen, and powered by Media Mantra and V360 Group. Gold Partners included Candour Communications, Kommune Brand Communications, Mavericks India, and SPAG FINN Partners. Brillare, Honeywell, and Shryoan joined as Gifting Partners.

From exploring cutting-edge communication trends to celebrating excellence across categories, the event brought together India's most forward-looking communicators.

About IMAGEXX:

IMAGEXX is a premier leadership platform spotlighting India's top voices in communication, branding, and reputation management. It aims to decode the shifting dynamics of influence, trust, and storytelling in a constantly evolving world.

About Adgully:

Founded in 2009, Adgully is a leading digital destination for news, insights, and analysis in media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. With a strong portfolio of high-impact IPs such as DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, MOBEXX, IMAGEXX, DATAMATIXX, and CMO's Charcha, Adgully continues to drive industry conversations and spotlight innovation across the ecosystem.

Expanding its global footprint, Adgully also operates Adgully Middle East, Adgully Asia, and The PR Postdedicated platforms that provide region-specific insights and amplify voices across global communications and marketing landscapes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor