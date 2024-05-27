Imarticus Learning Launches Postgraduate Program in Financial Accounting and Management

New Delhi (India), May 27: Imarticus Learning, India's premier edtech company for upskilling and professional education, has launched its new Postgraduate Program in Financial Accounting & Management to empower fresh graduates with the skills required to become a strategic partner to the CFO.

Finance and Accounting have been fields with steady demand, and are evolving to become more competitive to enter. This program is structured to enable candidates to advance their proficiency in accounting and management skills and stand out as the favourable candidate in the hiring climate.

The program comes with an option to complete it within 3 or 6 months. Designed for every aspiring auditor and financial analyst, the program curriculum is up-to-date with current best practices in the field.

The Postgraduate Program in Financial Accounting and Management is meticulously crafted to cultivate the precise skill set necessary for professionals aspiring to become invaluable strategic partners in the realm of finance, ideally positioned to support a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effectively.

The program focuses on building job-relevant skills and technical competencies like MS Office, PowerBI, Zoho, Quickbooks, and Tally. Led by industry professionals, the program leverages dynamic teaching methods and blended learning options and comes with guaranteed interview opportunities to help learners begin a lucrative career in finance.

Continuous changes mark the field of accounting and finance; learning outcomes need to be shaped in a way that sets one apart from other applicants in the accounting and management job market. Mastering skills in line with industry requirements like the fundamentals of accounting, working capital management, auditing and taxation, analysis and reporting, and financial compliance equips learners to stand out as desired candidates in today's skill-based job environment.

With over 1,20,000 corporate finance openings in India, the program gives the learners the knowledge of the right skills and tools giving precedence in selection for roles like corporate finance associate, financial accountant, financial analyst, revenue analyst, and many other opportunities in the competitive finance industry.

With a focus on real-world examples and hands-on training, the program also offers 100% job assurance. It will allow participants to secure roles matching their skills and expertise and set them on a path of guaranteed success.

Mr. Nikhil Barshikar, Imarticus Learning's Founder and CEO, commented ‘'We’re thrilled to introduce our latest venture, the Postgraduate Program in Financial Accounting & Management. At Imarticus Learning, our vision has always been to empower learners with a cutting-edge education that propels their careers forward. With this program, we’ve meticulously crafted a curriculum that not only meets the demands of today’s competitive finance job market but also equips aspiring finance professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel.''

To enroll in the program, candidates must be graduates or final-semester students from the commerce and arts streams or working professionals with up to three years of work experience. The admission process involves an entrance test, followed by a review of the applicant profile, and shortlisted candidates are invited to join the nearest cohort.

Accounting and management professionals are future-facing finance experts. With a plethora of opportunities across industries, the functions of finance and accounting are tied to the future success of a company, making these professionals strategic assets that contribute to an upward trajectory of business growth.

About Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is a leading Edtech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 10,00,000 careers within a decade through leading-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill existing and future workers to fulfil various industries’ current and upcoming job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector.

Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology, including immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, soft skills training, etc. It offers courses that prepare learners for successful careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.

