IMMAF Announces BitDelta as Its Trading Partner in a Bid to Boost Mixed Martial Arts

New Delhi [India], April 6: The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), the global governing body for amateur MMA, recently announced BitDelta to be its official global trading partner.

BitDelta is a leading cryptocurrency exchange offering more than 400 assets to customers located in over 120 countries.

With this groundbreaking partnership, IMMAF and BitDelta are joining hands to work collaboratively to foster the growth of Mixed Martial Arts in a manner that taps into the untapped potential of a global talent pool.

As per the agreement, BitDelta will play a crucial role in promoting the highly anticipated 2024 IMMAF World Championships, scheduled to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in October.

The landmark partnership makes way for BitDelta to sponsor and support IMMAF's hugely talented roster, which has previously produced MMA superstars such as Shavkat Rakhmonov, Magomed Ankalaev and Muhammad Mokaev who have emerged as among the leading MMA artists of late globally.

Densign White, IMMAF Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership, which marks a huge step forward for the overall development of the sport.

BitDelta is a forward-thinking brand with a proven pedigree in achieving elite-level results, while the ambition and values of both organisations ensure we are fully aligned on our long-term goals.

With the 2024 IMMAF World Championships set to take place in October, and other big events taking place around the world, it's undoubtedly an important period for IMMAF, and we now look forward to working in tandem with BitDelta on many exciting projects."

Lauren Martin, BitDelta's Chief Marketing Officer, added: "This partnership represents a significant milestone in the growth of BitDelta, and we are relishing the prospect of working alongside IMMAF, a world-renowned sports brand, moving forward.

BitDelta is passionate about supporting aspiring young talent in all areas, particularly Mixed Martial Arts, and this partnership allows us to play a part in shaping the future of one of the world's fastest-growing sports.

The partnership with IMMAF is a perfect fit for our long-term vision and we are very much looking forward to supporting young MMA talents throughout their career paths, from the crucial early period onwards."

Following the announcement, IMMAF will promote key BitDelta services across its official channels and host activation stations at events to enhance the overall fan experience.

Established in 2012, IMMAF boasts a global fanbase of over 440 million, with more than 100 national federations currently signed up as members.

A pioneering multi-asset trading platform, BitDelta is on a mission to revolutionise the financial landscape by empowering young individuals and ambitious investors to ignite their trading journey.

BitDelta is fully committed to championing a fast-growing sport like Mixed Martial Arts that embraces the resilient spirit of humanity.

The partnership of BitDelta with IMMAF highlights its commitment to nurture the global youth aspiring to make history in the field of MMA.

The venture underscores the exchange's dedication to fostering a dynamic and competitive endeavour to shape a better tomorrow.

Founded in 2023, BitDelta is a global trading platform that provides financial services in 120+ countries, focused specifically on trading.

With offices in key regions such as Turkey and India, BitDelta extends its operations worldwide, aiming to revolutionise the financial landscape by empowering young individuals and ambitious investors worldwide.

The platform offers a comprehensive trading experience through a range of features including but not limited to:

* Spot Trading

* Derivatives Trading

* Buy Crypto with Card

* Token Launchpad Services

SafePass

Along with these features, BitDelta users have the ability to diversify their portfolios with a variety of assets, all while using the highly secure asset custodian Fireblocks.

BitDelta's commitment to making trading accessible for all manifests through the various developments of the company's projects, alongside its expansion into new markets.

