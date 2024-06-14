In Surat, Over 150 Students of IIFD Showcase Captivating Garments Designed at Fashionet-2024

– Institute’s student designers exhibited innovative concepts with creativity for upcoming season’s best and latest collections.

– IIFD, marking 10 successful years in the field of design education this year, encouraged students at this magnificent event, attended by textile industry entrepreneurs, fashion professionals, and renowned personalities of Surat, providing them with motivation.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 14: The International Institute of Fashion Design (IIFD), Surat, successfully organized the annual fashion show “Fashionet 2024” this year as well. In this event, over 150 students of IIFD, Surat, showcased designer garments they had prepared. One after another, ramp walks presented numerous attractive garment collections before the audience, featuring the latest trends crafted by students on various themes, earning them significant applause and encouragement from the attendees.

Founding Director Mr. Mukesh Maheshwari and Mrs. Pallavi Maheshwari of IIFD graced the Platinum Hall, Sarasana, hosting the fashion show “Fashionet-2024” on June 13th. The year 2024 holds special significance for IIFD as it marks 10 successful years in the field of design education. This year, over 150 students of the institute showcased their best collections for the upcoming season, demonstrating their creativity and talent. Various techniques, value addition, and traditional apparel manufacturing techniques were showcased in fabrics using by fashion students of IIFD. The students showcased fashion trends and innovative styles, receiving much praise from the spectators during this colorful event, motivating the students.

Emphasizing social awareness among women, vitiligo, and highlighting architectural structures such as the Golden Temple, Victoria Memorial, and Milan Cathedral, the students centered their attention on appealing concepts. Surat’s textile industry used innovations, displaying various scenarios for different occasions, showcasing the participation of designers, making their presentations in themed megapresentations, displaying theatrical period costumes, futuristic cosplay, and avant-garde collections.

The rising designers of the institute have collaborated with fashion designers such as Manish Malhotra, Neeta Lulla, and Michael Cinco in Fashion Connect in Jaipur. IIFD, Surat, has partnered with Italian Fashion Colleges, Instituto di Moda Burgo, Milan, where students participate in the IMB Milan Fashion Week by presenting a unique collection.

Notably, textile industry professionals and fashion professionals of Surat were also present at this spectacular fashion event. Celebrity fashion designer Rocky Star chaired the main jury of the show. It is noteworthy that IIFD, Surat, has always remained in the limelight since its inception in 2014.

