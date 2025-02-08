Inaugural CMAI India Climate Week Redefines Global Climate Action with Historic Commitments and Industry Transformations

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 8: India Climate Week 2025 (ICW 2025) - the inaugural edition of what is poised to be an mega annual climate event, concluded as a monumental gathering of global climate leadership, policy visionaries, and industry pioneers, setting the course for an era of transformative sustainability. The event organised by prestigious Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) served as the first major climate action forum following COP29 spotlighted the nation's commitment to embedding climate finance, carbon markets, and sustainable industrial transitions into the core of its economic roadmap, while setting an example for the world to follow.

Manish Dabkara, President of CMAI, highlighted " we have the opportunity to shape a cooperative future where carbon markets transcend national boundaries and become a powerful tool for global emissions reduction".

Rohit Kumar, Secretary General, CMAI, said, "India Climate Week showcased India's leadership in climate action, bringing together key stakeholders and CMAI's commitment to achieving net-zero goals while fostering innovation, collaboration, and meaningful progress toward a greener, more resilient India."

India SAF Alliance Launched to Propel Sustainable Aviation Fuel Adoption

The event marked witnessed the launch of the India SAF Alliance, in the presence of Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, while appreciating the alliance said "The futuristic vision, futuristic development and futuristic planning is very important. Presently, we are importing a major part of the energy, but our dream is to become exporter of the energy,"

"At the heart of our vision lies the aspiration to make SAF both sustainable and affordable. By fostering innovation and collaboration, we are setting the foundation for India to lead the global SAF revolution." Mr. Jimmy Olsson, Chairman, India SAF Alliance.

"This initiative represents a significant leap in India's efforts to reduce aviation emissions. With ambitious targets of a 1% SAF blend by 2027, 2% by 2028, and 5% by 2030, we are creating a blueprint for sustainable aviation in India and beyond." Mr. Vijay Nirani, Co-Chairman, India SAF Alliance

India EPR Alliance Unveiled to Strengthen Circular Economy Leadership

Strengthening India's regulatory framework for waste management and resource efficiency, the India Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Alliance was officially launched during ICW 2025.

"I congratulate CMAI for this theme "Uniting the World for Climate Action". As far as commitment to EPR is concerned, India has taken bold steps in implementing the solutions, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Shri Jitin Prasada, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Mr. Dhanish Goyal, Chairman, India EPR Alliance said "initiative will bridge policy and industry, and will be transformative step towards structured, efficient, and scalable EPR implementation".

Mr. Vipul Tyagi, Co-Chairman, India EPR Alliance, said "consumer's awareness and participation are the most essential, as responsible disposal and recycling habits drive the efficiency of EPR systems"

Technology and Industry Commitments: Pushing Boundaries in Carbon Capture and Green Infrastructure

CMAI - IIT Kharagpur signed a landmark MoU to accelerate low-carbon industrial solutions.

With IICA, joint masterclasses for enhancing capacity building were organised and to provide practical training on carbon markets.

The Road Ahead: A Defining Year for Climate Leadership

As India charts its course in the post-COP29 landscape, ICW 2025 has set the tone for a climate economy where policy, finance, and technology converge. With carbon markets, SAF, EPR, and CCUS now firmly embedded in the national agenda, the event has reinforced India's standing as an innovation-driven climate leader on the global stage.

The the next edition of ICW to be held tentatively in the second week of January 2026 along with an array of other climate events.

