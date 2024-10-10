Inclusive Durga Puja: West Bengal Leads the Way in Bengaluru

ATK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: Jagriti Dham, a luxurious elder care living facility from Kolkata and an initiative of the Infinity Group, successfully partnered with some of Bengaluru's largest Durga Puja associations to make this year's celebrations more inclusive for senior citizens. With approximately 15 lakh Bengalis residing in Karnataka, over 200 Durga Puja pandals were set up across the city, and Jagriti Dham took the lead in ensuring that senior citizens could participate fully in the festivities. Dedicated stalls, pavilions, and helpline numbers tailored for seniors were established at multiple pandals to support the elderly visitors.

One of the key collaborations was with the R.T. Nagar Socio-Cultural Trust (RTNS), whose pandal at Palace Grounds drew nearly 100,000 visitors daily. Jagriti Dham hosted a senior citizen pavilion at the venue, which featured selfie zones, "adda" corners for engaging conversations, and game zones, providing a space for elderly attendees to relax, socialize, and enjoy the Durga Puja experience in comfort.

At the East Bengaluru Cultural Association Durga Puja, often referred to as the "Maddox Square of Bengaluru," Jagriti Dham played a pivotal role in organizing special events, including the Battle of Dhakis on Navami and a Citizenship Award recognizing individuals for their exceptional contributions to society. The collaboration at Sri Manjunatha Swamy Kalyana Mantapa in Whitefield promoted happy and healthy aging, with dedicated efforts to ensure the well-being of seniors during the festivities.

Prestige Park View, an RWA in Whitefield, also partnered with Jagriti Dham to raise awareness about elder care, while the Durga Puja Committee at Jalahalli East, hosted by the Air Force Station, celebrated its 46th Puja by promoting sensitivity towards the elderly, with Jagriti Dham playing a significant role in enhancing the inclusivity of the celebrations.

Aninda Das, Vice President of Marketing at Infinity Group, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, "With 15 lakh Bengalis in Karnataka, many are working professionals whose elderly parents often remain alone in Kolkata. Jagriti Dham, with its luxurious elder care facilities and Jivagram Ayurvedic Centre, is an ideal care destination in Kolkata for the elderly parents while the children staying in Bengaluru can lead a worry-free life.

By adopting Kolkata's inclusive approach, Jagriti Dham has demonstrated its commitment to promoting care and sensitivity towards the elderly in Bengaluru. This pioneering effort enhances the Durga Puja experience for senior citizens and raises awareness about the importance of elder care. As Bengaluru's Bengali community comes together to celebrate Durga Puja, Jagriti Dham's initiative serves as a shining example of how festivals can be made more enjoyable and accessible for all, regardless of age.

