Incredible! 5 years old Kritika Tripathi creates history by securing major world records in Thaiboxing #2

New Delhi India, August 16 2024: Based out of Bangalore, India a tiny wonder named Kritika Tripathi has become an overnight sensation. At the age of just 5 years old, she amazed everyone by securing major world records in Thaiboxing – Karnataka Book of Record, India Book of Record, London Book of Record, and World greatest Book of Record to name a few.

Kritika Tripathi’s father, Ganesh Kumar Tripathi, expressed his happiness in her daughter’s accomplishment in spite of the challenging journey. He expressed his pride at his little daughter’s achievement and the respect she has received for being an inspiration to other kids and their parents. He hopes that other parents will be motivated by her story to embrace and cherish their child’s unique talents.

Thaiboxing, originating 400 years ago in Ayutthaya, Thailand, and kickboxing, a fusion of Chinese and Indian martial arts, have been practiced for centuries in Southeast Asia. Founder President Dr. Kuldeep Sumanakshar, a worldwide Master & referee in Karate, has represented and continues to promote this upcoming sport, highlighting its rich history and cultural significance.

Bangalore-based Kritika Tripathi, a Karate student, trained with her father Ganesh Kumar Tripathi and was supervised by Coach Sudhanshu Shekhar Panda and National Gold Medalist Biren Bhutia. After months of practice in Odisha, she accepted the challenge and excelled in her martial art. Indeed, talent knows no age and Kritika Tripathi is the live example who is simply born to make history.

Who said World Record were only for adults? Kids can do almost anything these days, and that also includes breaking their very own records and Kritika's story accomplishing truly remarkable records is no less than surprising.

