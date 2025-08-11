Independence Day Offers: Top LED TV Deals on Easy EMIs

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: The Independence Day offers isn't just about discounts. It's the chance to bring home the television of your choice at a lower price and on instalments. Whether you want a big-screen upgrade for cricket season, a 4K display for family movie nights, or a sleek LED for your bedroom, Bajaj Finserv's Independence Day offers on televisions gives you discounts and easy payment options.

Independence Day television offers

This Independence Day, get LED television offers from LG, Samsung, and Haier. You can enjoy zero down payment, flexible payment tenures, and significant discounts through Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI Loan. Here's a look at the offers on top-selling television brands:

Here's a quick look at some of the most popular models available in the offer window. These products offer a balance of performance, style, and value. And, all are available on Easy EMIs.

Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs mentioned for LED televisions are approximate and may vary based on location, retailer, promotional offers, and the specific variant of the model.

How to make the most of your TV purchase

- Compare features, not just price. Look for picture quality, smart OS, connectivity, and sound output.

- Check room size and viewing distance: bigger isn't always better. Match the TV size to your space.

- Use Easy EMI smartly. Choose a repayment tenure that balances affordability and total cost.

- Look for bundled offers. Some partner stores may include free installation or extended warranty during the Independence Day sale.

Why shop with Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv's financing options mean you can enjoy premium television offers today without worrying about immediate full payment.

When you shop for your LED TV through Bajaj Finserv, you don't just get a competitive price, you also get the flexibility to pay in small, manageable instalments. You can explore a wide range of models, compare features, and price on Bajaj Mall. Once you finalise the best fit online, you can complete your purchase at one of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India. Enjoy benefits like Easy EMIs, zero down payment on select models, and instant approval through the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, making your purchase smooth and budget-friendly.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor