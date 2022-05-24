Independent Audit confirms CanAm Enterprises' leading track record in the EB-5 Industry

(CanAm), a top EB-5 regional center operator, has for the fourth time released an audit of CanAm's accumulated EB-5 track record performed by PKF O'Connor Davis (PFK), an internationally recognized accounting firm.

PKF's certified audit confirms that, as of December 31, 2021, CanAm's EB-5 projects have repaid in excess of USD 2 billion in EB-5 capital representing investments made by more than 4,000 EB-5 investor-families. In addition, the audit confirms that 99 per cent of the USCIS adjudicated immigration petitions for CanAm's EB-5 projects have been approved and that the less than 1 per cent of denials were due to reasons unrelated to the performance of CanAm-sponsored projects.

PKF's audit report provides EB-5 investors and industry stakeholders with credible, third-party verification of the accuracy of CanAm's EB-5 track record. This is particularly important for EB-5 investor families who are now making important EB-5 investment decisions in the wake of the Program reauthorization and all the changes brought about by the new legislation.

"At CanAm, our team truly understands the uncertainty caused by the past two years of COVID, the Program lapse last year, and how the new Program rules will impact them. We hope that our investor families are reassured that our track record confirms the depth of the knowledge, values and experience we have brought to EB-5 over many years," said CanAm President and CEO Tom Rosenfeld.

"To have more than USD 2 billion in EB-5 capital repaid, including USD 450+ million in 2020 and another USD 228 million in 2021 during the global pandemic from several different projects confirms that we have the experience investors can trust during times such as these. A track record like ours does not happen by accident; it is the result of hard work, attention to detail and business values that always puts the interests of our investor families first," added Rosenfeld.

Please if you would like a copy of the PKF audit summary.

With 35 years of experience sourcing, underwriting and promoting immigration-linked investments in the United States and Canada, CanAm has a long and established track record, and a reputation of credibility and trust. CanAm has financed more than 60 projects and raised more than USD 3 billion of EB-5 capital.

To date, more than USD 2 billion of EB-5 capital from more than 4,000 investor-families has been repaid by CanAm sponsored Regional Center Partnerships. CanAm exclusively operates seven USCIS-designated regional centers that are located in the City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the metropolitan regions of New York and New Jersey, and the states of California, Hawaii, Florida, and Texas.

For more information, please visit .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor