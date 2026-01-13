India AI Impact Summit set to be a defining moment for India's AI journey

New Delhi [India], January 13 : The upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being hailed as a landmark event that will solidify India's position as a global leader in responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit is built around the three guiding pillars or 'Sutras' of People, Planet and Progress, with focused working groups or 'Chakras'. The discussions and outcomes from these groups are expected to influence AI policy, skilling strategies and implementation across India and the Global South, stated the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

The announcement came during the 38th episode of Digital India: Ask Our Experts, where top government officials outlined a roadmap for the nation's AI-driven future.

The live session, held on January 9, featured a panel of experts from IndiaAI and the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), including Shikha Dahiya (Joint Director, Emerging Technology), Kartik Shobhan Suri (GM, Future Skills), Swadeep Singh (GM, Data Science), and Anshul Singhal (GM, Startups).

A significant portion of the episode focused on democratizing AI access. It highlighted opportunities for youth, startups, women innovators and learners from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, including AI & Data Labs, global challenges, pitch fests and the YUVAI Global Youth Challenge.

During the interactive session, citizens raised critical questions regarding open data access, AI infrastructure, and the safety of healthcare datasets. The panel assured participants that IndiaAI is prioritizing the creation of secure, inclusive platforms that allow even small teams and non-tech users to participate in the AI economy.

The discussion also served as a curtain-raiser for the India AI Impact Expo 2026, scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20. Unlike theoretical conferences, the Expo will showcase tangible AI applications currently transforming essential sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture and governance.

