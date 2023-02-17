India-based Kyaa Matlab Network launches five-minute episodic podcasts to promote experiential learning

Over the years, it has been observed that people's attention spans has decreased but KYAA MATLAB NETWORK has successfully reached out to a million souls helping them curate, enhance and control their ever-growing perspective about life in just five minutes podcasts.

There are so many moving pieces in producing a high-quality podcast, and the expertise at KYAA MATLAB NETWORK as a podcast production house has illustrated that it is most viable for businesses or individuals to outsource their podcast production to a team of experts and focus on the important nuances instead.

Elements of podcast production that carries words to success is taken care of by use of the offerings, which include standard intros and outros creation, strategy development, equipment counselling, show preparation, artwork, guest arrangement, and digital audio production and editing.

Kyaa Matlab allows you to share your thoughts, beliefs, and feelings on range of subjects, including money, youth, astrology, stocks investing, mindfulness, beauty, SME solutions, managing, mentoring, spirituality, healing, motivating, poetry, and shayari, in order to keep listeners interested.

Currently, Kyaa Matlab provides podcasts in a variety of categories, such as "Anubhav," which allows elders to revisit long-forgotten dreams through podcasts. "Jadi Buti" provides a platform for kids to discuss their interactions with mythology and the natural world. The "Brand podcast" section isn't only promotional but also ties with the brand's messaging. These brand podcasts follow the company's objectives and have the same storytelling elements as other podcasts.

A collective of podcasters and content producers known as Kyaa Matlab can be found on a number of online audio streaming services, such as Kyaa Matlab website, Spotify, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcast. It is active on a number of social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

With more than 25 years of expertise, Rashi Khanna an empath is the CEO and founder of KYAA MATLAB NETWORK. She is a skilled podcaster and a speaker. Rashi has presented workshops on podcasting at numerous management forums and institutes, including but not limited to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). Additionally, her insightful workshops on BookMyShow sell faster than one could blink. Rashi serves as the Honorary Chair of the Ra by Rashi Foundation, an NGO that assists SME/MSME's through Business Story Video Shows. Additionally developing her e-magazine "SHEERAA," which offers unique business stories that shares the perspectives of visionaries and aspires to alter the world . All efficiently managed by Shiva Chaudhary who is the senior outreach and IT manager.

Kyaa Matlab Voice Network has been awarded the BEST EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING 2022, is the first professional online school in India that uses a revolutionary approach to education, builds self-esteem, and aids in the production of your own PODCAST, which also assists in becoming better listeners.

