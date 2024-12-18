India Dominates at UCMAS International Competition 2024- Bags highest Individual and Team Trophies

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 18: India dominated the world largest Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Event- UCMAS (Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System) International Competition 2024 and bagged the highest numbers of awards in individual and team competition for different age groups- (6-13). The Two-day event, which recently concluded in Delhi, witnessed record participation of 6000 student from 30 countries. Top performers from different parts of the world and India took away over 1,250 trophies in recognition of their exceptional skills.

For second time, the World's Largest Abacus & Mental Arithmetic Event- UCMAS International Competition 2024 was held in India at the Delhi University Multipurpose Hall. Students from across the world competed each other showcasing their mental prowess in solving a very large number of mathematics problems in quickest possible time to win the awards. Along with students, the event attracted more than 15,000 parents, visitors, and supporters from across India and the globe. This grand spectacle also featured participation from 24 states of India and 8 Union Territories.

This landmark event reaffirms its global significance in nurturing young minds in mathematics. The competition aimed at promoting brain development, enhance cognitive skills, and demonstrate the incredible abilities students can achieve through Abacus and Mental Arithmetic.

Talking to reporters at the venue, Mr. Alexan Wong, CEO of UC International Corporation, said, "The UCMAS competition has grown to be the largest and most impactful of its kind. It is inspiring to see so many students from around the world coming together to celebrate the power of mental arithmetic. The competition not only tests their skills but also serves as a platform to demonstrate their creativity, visual memory, and focusall of which will shape their future success."

"UCMAS blends the ancient tool of the Abacus with modern teaching methodologies to create a unique educational experience. Over 3 million children across the world have benefited from UCMAS's curriculum, which encourages creativity, visualization, and focus while developing strong arithmetic abilities," added Mr. Wong.

The competition was structured to showcase the mental agility of students, as they were expected to solve 200 arithmetic questions in eight minutes, using only the Abacus or mental math techniques. This process is not just a testament to their math prowess but also to the development of their visual memory, concentration, and overall academic excellence.

Sharing his thoughts on the event's importance Dr. Snehal Karia, CEO & President of UCMAS India said, "For over two decades, UCMAS has been at the forefront of bringing innovative education to young minds across the globe. As we celebrate 25 years of UCMAS India, we are thrilled to host the International Competition in Delhi. This platform will not only highlight the incredible talent of our students but will also inspire future leaders who are equipped to tackle the challenges of tomorrow."

"The organization continues to expand its reach, with franchises across India and numerous new centers scheduled to open soon. UCMAS India is committed to helping children build a strong foundation in math, preparing them for success in a competitive world," added Dr Karia.

Foreign dignitaries who attended the UCMAS event include the UCMAS HQ Team from Malaysia, including Dr. Chris Chew, Alexan Wong, and Wong Zhuying. Additionally, the event was graced by distinguished diplomats such as Paula Cota Ramirey, Ambassador of Costa Rica to India; Dr. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Ambassador of Palestine to India; Ardak Kakimzhanov, First Secretary at the Russian Embassy in India; and Ibrahim Ben Hussein Al Amari, School Owner & Advisor to the Ministry of Education of Saudi Arabia. Their presence added to the global significance of the event, highlighting UCMAS's international impact in the field of education.

In addition to international dignitaries, the event was also graced by prominent Indian leaders. Former Union Minister Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi attended award ceremony of the UCMAS International Competition 2024, offering her encouragement and support to the young participants. Lekhi interacted with students, parents, and world leaders, highlighting the importance of education and the development of cognitive skills through programs like UCMAS.

Grand awards ceremony was the main attraction on the final day, where over 1,250 trophies were awarded to the top performers. The awards ceremony was attended by students, parents, dignitaries, and guests, celebrating the achievements of the young minds that participated in this prestigious event.

Founded in 1993 in Malaysia, UCMAS is a global leader in Abacus-based mental math education. With a presence in over 80 countries and more than 6,000 centers worldwide, UCMAS has positively impacted the lives of over three million children globally. UCMAS India has been a pioneering force in mental math education since its inception in 1999. In 2024, UCMAS India celebrates 25 years of success in empowering young minds. The organization continues to expand its reach, with franchises across India and numerous new centers scheduled to open soon. UCMAS India is committed to helping children build a strong foundation in math, preparing them for success in a competitive world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor