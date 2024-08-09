India fast-tracks coal infrastructure development to meet vision 2030, Viksit Bharat 2047 goals

New Delhi [India], August 9 : The Ministry of Coal has unveiled a comprehensive strategy aimed at fast-tracking the development of critical logistics infrastructure. This initiative is central to achieving the ambitious targets of Vision 2030 and the broader goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry's strategy aligns with the Prime Minister's directive for "integrated planning & synchronized time-bound implementation," which is crucial for ensuring that the country's infrastructure keeps pace with the growing demands of coal production and transportation. Coal remains a cornerstone of India's energy landscape, and the Ministry is determined to reduce logistical constraints that have historically hindered efficient coal transportation.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, to address these challenges, the ministry is collaborating closely with the Ministry of Railways, state governments, and various other agencies to streamline processes and expedite the development of coal evacuation infrastructure. This collaborative approach is expected to create a more conducive environment for infrastructure development and help achieve the Ministry's objectives.

Ensuring the availability of adequate coal loading and evacuation infrastructure to meet production demands, reducing total logistics costs and optimizing the network for coal loading and transportation, and promoting the adoption of advanced technologies, including AI, drones, sensors, and other innovations, to upgrade infrastructure.

Developing an interconnected multimodal network and promoting greener transportation initiatives, improving logistics and transportation systems to ensure timely and cost-effective movement of coal from production sites to consumers, and ensuring that the needs of all stakeholders are addressed in the planning and implementation of infrastructure projects.

The Ministry is focused on supporting the target of producing 1.5 billion tonnes of coal by FY30 by ensuring that infrastructure development keeps pace with production increases.

The Ministry plans to increase the modal share of rail transport for coal from 64 per cent to 75 per cent by FY 2030, thereby reducing road congestion and enhancing environmental sustainability. To achieve this, 38 priority rail projects have been identified for fast-tracking in coordination with the Ministry of Railways. These projects are crucial for improving rail connectivity and ensuring timely coal supply to power plants and industries across the country.

The Ministry has mandated that all larger coal mines producing more than 2 million tons (MT) per annum must implement mechanized coal handling facilities within the next five years. This initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency, ensure safer working conditions, and reduce the environmental impact of coal transportation.

The Ministry is fostering multi-modal connectivity through the PM Gati Shakti initiative, ensuring coordinated efforts across various ministries for seamless coal evacuation.

Emphasizing the need to minimize the environmental impact of coal evacuation, the Ministry is committed to adopting cleaner technologies and practices that align with India's climate goals.

