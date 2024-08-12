India-Germany partnership takes a leap forward with launch of knowledge paper on sustainable innovation

New Delhi [India], August 12 : The German Embassy in India, in collaboration with Fraunhofer, hosted a conference titled "Sustainability: The Technology Imperative for Our Future: German Innovations in India" in New Delhi on Monday.

The event marked a milestone in deepening the technological and sustainable innovation ties between India and Germany, featuring top German industry leaders and a knowledge paper.

The conference gathered CEOs and senior executives from leading German companies, including Mercedes Benz, SAP, MERCK, Continental, Daimler Truck, FESTO, Siemens Healthineers, Bosch Global Software Technologies, and Infineon.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the knowledge paper titled "From India to the World: How India Can Transform into a Global Product Development and Innovation Hub." This comprehensive document was co-authored by Anandi Iyer, Director of Fraunhofer India; Soumya Gopinathan from Mercedes Benz Research Development India; and Dr Fabian Hecklau from Fraunhofer Institute of Production Systems and Design Technology, Berlin.

The paper provides insights and recommendations on how India can leverage its potential to become a global leader in product development and technological innovation.

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, emphasized the significance of the conference in the context of the Indo-German relationship.

He stated, "This conference aligns perfectly with the increasing cooperation between our governments. With high-level dialogues planned between German and Indian leaders later this year, the timing of this initiative is ideal. It reflects our shared commitment to fostering innovation and addressing global challenges together."

Neeraj Sinha, representing the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, praised the initiative's potential to enhance India's innovation landscape.

He noted, "India has made significant strides in fostering innovation at various levels, from grassroots initiatives like the Atal Innovation Mission to high-level collaborations with industry. However, much more remains to be done. This initiative, bringing together German industry expertise, has the potential to catalyze even greater advancements in our innovation landscape."

Anandi Iyer, Director of Fraunhofer India, highlighted the importance of showcasing the extensive R&D contributions by German companies in India.

She noted, "German companies have been at the forefront of innovation in India, contributing significantly to research and development across various sectors. It is crucial that we continue to highlight and build upon these contributions, ensuring that they are integrated into broader national and global strategies for technological advancement."

The conference also paved the way for future partnerships, focusing on how German technological innovations can support India's sustainable development goals. The presence of industry leaders at the event highlighted the commitment of German businesses to aiding India's transformation into a global innovation hub.

