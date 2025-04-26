India Habitat Centre appoints Prof. (Dr.) KG Suresh as its new Director

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 26: The India Habitat Centre (IHC) is delighted to announce the appointment of Prof. (Dr.) KG Suresh as its new Director, with immediate effect. This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in the organization's journey, as Prof. Suresh brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and vision to the role.

Prof. Suresh is a distinguished professional with a multifaceted career spanning journalism, education and institution building. As a seasoned journalist, he has demonstrated exceptional insight and analytical acumen, providing thought-provoking commentary on key issues shaping India's socio-political landscape. His expertise in communication strategy and institution building will play a pivotal role in advancing IHC's mission and strengthening its impact on sustainable development and community growth.

Prof. Suresh had earlier served as Vice-Chancellor of Asia's first & India's largest media University, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism & Communications, Bhopal, and Director General of India's premier media training institute, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India.

Prof. (Dr.) KG Suresh, Director India Habitat Centre, said, "I am honored to join the India Habitat Centre as its new Director. I look forward to working with the team to leverage our collective expertise and experience to drive meaningful impact in the realm of habitat development, sustainability, and community building. IHC's unique blend of cultural, intellectual, and creative pursuits offers a rich platform for fostering dialogue, innovation, and progress. IHC has the potential to be a leading think tank on socio - cultural & economic issues"

With Prof. Suresh at the helm, IHC is poised to excel in its pursuit of excellence. His leadership will underscore IHC's commitment to excellence in governance, while his strategic vision will help shape the organization's future direction and initiatives. Prof. Suresh's extensive network and experience in academia, journalism, and policy-making will foster collaborations and partnerships that advance IHC's goals.

About India Habitat Centre

The India Habitat Centre is a vibrant cultural and convention centre that seamlessly blends art, intellect, and community. Home to several institutions, IHC offers a range of facilities to its members, including several restaurants serving diverse cuisines, rooms, a health club, library, and more. The Centre is renowned for hosting cultural events, conferences, and banquets that bring people together to share ideas, learn, and grow. From exhibitions and performances to lectures and workshops, IHC's diverse activities and initiatives promote cultural exchange, sustainable development, and community engagement.

